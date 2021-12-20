Less than 3% of Nigerians have insurance policies —Insurance expert

AN insurance expert and Managing Director, Midfield Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr. Deji Bolusemith, has said that less than three per cent of Nigerians have insurance policies.

Bolusemith explained that 90 per cent of the three per cent are the elite or those in the organised private sector.

He gave this explanation to Tribune Online on Friday in Lagos, while discussing the rationale behind the low recognition of insurance policies amongst Nigerians.

The insurance guru, while explaining the importance of Eagle Social Welfare Scheme as a policy, noted that there would be available, adequate and prompt medicare at all designated government and private hospitals to the reach of the masses almost at every location of accident scene across the country.

“For instance, the policy of Eagle Social Welfare Scheme provides adequate and prompt medicare at all designated government and private hospitals to the reach of the masses almost at every location of accident scene across the country.

“Some people have suffered severe injuries and some have died because they could not afford the medical expenses. These injuries include knife wounds at home, workplace, on the road and so many others. You can be working and you fall down on a broken bottle, you fall down in your bathroom. As long as it is an accident, it is covered.”

Speaking also, the Managing Director, Eagle Search Services of Nigeria, Mr Olu Ajanaku, explained that Eagle Search and Rescue Services Nigeria is an indigenous outfit incorporated to carry out business of general data and statistical services such as monitoring, searching, rescue, ambulance and medicare assistance to accident victims.

Mr Olu further explained that the firm would carry out business of information, welfare and notice alerts to all Nigerians nationwide, especially during emergencies, adding that while carrying out these services, the firm would assist and give prompt rescue as well as payment of hospital cum medical bills and other associated benefits from the partnering insurance companies.