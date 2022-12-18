Lepacious Bose, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Weird MC for Aunt Landa foundation 10th anniversary

Humanitarian Dr Yolanda N. George-David, also known as Aunt Landa has announced plans for the ‘10th edition’ of Aunt Landa Market Square tagged the “Thanksgiving Edition”,, which holds December 24.

Speaking on this year’s market square, Dr Yolanda N. George David remarked, “There’s too much lack and hunger in the society that even the middle class and the wealthy are struggling to survive. You can only imagine how the children and widows from less-privileged and indigent families are surviving. As always, love is an action word, so please support us by donating what ever you can as they would go a long way.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Apart from clothes, shoes, foodstuffs and medical care, “we would also be empowering several deserving beneficiaries with grinding machines, sewing machines, popcorn machines, hand dryers, clippers, ovens , industrial burners and many more all for free.”

“We would be giving on the spot free vocational trainings at the Auntlanda’s MarketSquare courtesy the Auntlanda’s free Tertiary Academy.”

Lepacious Bose, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Weird MC, Waje, Do2Tun, Yaw, Timi Dakolo, Nedu, Dr Renner and other ambassadors, would be serving humanity alongside Aunt Landa.