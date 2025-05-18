Leo XIV: How powerful is Catholic Pope globally?

As the leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, with Nigeria as the country with the largest Catholic population in Africa, the Pope holds substantial spiritual authority and stands as an influential figure in both religious and global affairs.

Beyond the papacy, Pope as the leader of the world’s smallest independent state, Vatican City, grants him unique political and diplomatic influence.

The Pope’s impact extends far beyond the Vatican’s walls, especially in this an era where religion, politics, and global diplomacy are closely interconnected. He plays a pivotal role in international relations, mediates conflicts, advocates for social justice, and addresses a wide array of global issues, including climate change, poverty, and human rights.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that following the demise of Pope Francis in April, after twelve years of pontificate, the Cardinals from across the world gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica, where Cardinal Robert Prevost made history as the first pope from the Americas.

The 69-year-old, originally from Chicago, was elected by the College of Cardinals and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Following his emergence, Pope Leo XIV was inaugurated on Sunday with global leaders in attendance, including Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, marking the Pope’s first official mass and commencement of his pontificate.

The following are the reasons the pope is considered powerful globally:

1. Papal Power

At the heart of the Pope’s influence is his role as the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Catholics believe the Pope is the direct successor to St. Peter, appointed by Jesus Christ as the first leader of the Christian Church. This lineage bestows upon the Pope not only spiritual authority but also a unique theological position as the “Vicar of Christ” on Earth.

The doctrine of papal primacy asserts that the Pope holds supreme authority over all bishops and clergy in the Church. This grants him the final say on matters of faith, morals, discipline, and governance. Additionally, the doctrine of papal infallibility, defined during the First Vatican Council in 1870, holds that the Pope is considered infallible when making official declarations on matters of faith and morals, known as ex cathedra statements.

One of the most significant powers the Pope possesses is the ability to excommunicate individuals from the Church. While rare, excommunication serves as a formal exclusion from participation in the sacraments and community of the Church, underscoring the Pope’s authority to protect the integrity of Church teachings.

2. Head of a Sovereign State

In addition to his spiritual role, the Pope serves as the head of Vatican City, a sovereign city-state established in 1929 through the Lateran Treaty with Italy. Despite its small size, Vatican City operates independently, granting the Pope significant political power. As the sovereign, the Pope holds absolute legislative, executive, and judicial authority within its borders.

The Vatican’s political structure includes the Roman Curia, the administrative apparatus of the Holy See, which assists the Pope in managing the day-to-day affairs of both Vatican City and the broader Catholic Church. The Vatican also maintains its own postal service, banking system, and media outlets, including Vatican Radio and L’Osservatore Romano, the official Vatican newspaper.

Vatican City is also home to its own security forces, notably the Swiss Guard, responsible for the protection of the Pope and the security of Vatican territory. This ensures that the Church can operate independently of secular governments, allowing the Pope to exercise his spiritual and political power without interference.

3. Diplomatic Influence

One of the most unique aspects of the Pope’s political power is his role as the head of the Holy See, the ecclesiastical jurisdiction of the Catholic Church. The Holy See is recognized as a sovereign entity in international law, separate from Vatican City itself, and it maintains diplomatic relations with over 180 countries. The Holy See sends and receives ambassadors, known as apostolic nuncios, and participates in major international organizations such as the United Nations.

The Pope’s diplomatic influence is considerable. Throughout history, popes have acted as mediators in international conflicts, and their moral authority provides a unique platform to engage in global diplomacy. For example, Pope John Paul II played a significant role in the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, particularly in his native Poland. His support for the Solidarity movement and his calls for freedom and human rights were instrumental in undermining the legitimacy of the communist regime.

More recently, the late Pope Francis has been involved in diplomacy between nations, such as his role in helping to broker the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba in 2014. The Pope’s ability to act as a neutral, moral arbiter on the world stage allows him to influence peace negotiations, humanitarian efforts, and global political discourse.

4. Advocacy for Social Justice

Beyond his spiritual and political roles, the Pope wields significant influence as an advocate for social justice and human rights. Throughout history, Popes have spoken out on a range of social issues, including poverty, inequality, war, peace, and the environment. The Pope’s moral authority gives him a powerful voice in global discussions on these issues, and his words often resonate far beyond the Catholic community.

A hallmark of recent papacies, particularly that of Pope Francis, had been a strong emphasis on advocating for the poor and marginalised. The late Pope Francis consistently called attention to the plight of the poor, the dangers of consumerism, and the structural injustices that perpetuate poverty and inequality. In his apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, Francis criticized the “economy of exclusion” that leaves millions of people on the margins of society.

The Pope’s advocacy for the poor is not limited to words; it is often accompanied by direct action. For example, the Vatican operates numerous charitable organizations worldwide, including Caritas Internationalis, which provides humanitarian aid to people in need, regardless of their religion or nationality. The Pope’s support for these efforts reinforces his commitment to addressing global poverty and promoting the dignity of all individuals.

The Pope is also a powerful advocate for peace and nonviolence. Throughout history, Popes have used their platform to condemn war and call for peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Pope Benedict XV, during World War I, famously referred to the conflict as the “suicide of civilized Europe” and made numerous attempts to mediate peace between the warring nations. Pope John Paul II was an outspoken critic of the Iraq War, arguing that war should only be used as a last resort and that peaceful diplomacy should always be the first course of action.

Pope Francis continued this tradition, spoke out many times against wars and violence around the world, expecially in Gaza.

The late Pope Francis was also an advocate for refugees fleeing conflict zones and called on nations to show compassion to those displaced by war. The Pope’s message of peace, rooted in the Catholic Church’s long-standing tradition of just war theory, emphasizes that war is only morally permissible under strict conditions.

5. Limitations of Papal Power

While the Pope wields significant influence in both spiritual and political realms, his power is not without limitations. Within the Catholic Church, the Pope is bound by centuries of tradition and Church law, and his decisions are subject to the broader structures of the Church. For example, while the Pope has the authority to appoint cardinals and bishops, these appointments must align with the Church’s doctrine and tradition. The Pope’s power is also balanced by the College of Cardinals and the Roman Curia, both of which play essential roles in Church governance.

The doctrine of papal infallibility, which is often misunderstood as meaning that the Pope is infallible in all matters, is limited to specific instances when the Pope speaks ex cathedra on matters of faith and morals. Outside of these rare declarations, the Pope’s decisions are subject to debate and interpretation, both within the Church and among the global Catholic community.

On political matters, the Pope does not wield military or economic power like the leaders of nation-states, even though he has diplomatic influence. His authority is primarily moral and spiritual, and his ability to influence world events depends on his ability to persuade, inspire, and mediate. Unlike secular rulers, the Pope cannot impose his will through force, which limits his direct power in political affairs.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE