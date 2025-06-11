Lekoil completes first crude oil export from Otakikpo Onshore Terminal

Lekoil Nigeria Limited, a leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company, has announced the successful completion of its first crude oil export from the Otakikpo Onshore Terminal.

The milestone, achieved in collaboration with Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) through the Otakikpo Joint Venture (JV), marks a major operational success for both firms and underscores their shared commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Finalised on June 8, the crude export represents a strategic step forward in the JV’s efforts to bolster Nigeria’s crude evacuation infrastructure while reducing reliance on third-party offshore loading systems.

Situated in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 along Nigeria’s southeastern coastline, the Otakikpo Field has been in production since 2017. The commissioning of the onshore terminal now allows the JV to manage, store, and export crude more efficiently—improving production uptime and boosting revenue.

Chief Executive Officer of Lekoil, Lekan Akinyanmi, described the achievement as a proud moment for the company and its partner, GEIL.

“It represents not just an operational milestone, but a clear demonstration of what indigenous collaboration, technical expertise, and long-term vision can achieve.

“This terminal enhances our control over evacuation, strengthens delivery timelines, and ultimately positions us to scale production responsibly,” he said.

Akinyanmi added that Lekoil remains focused on delivering sustainable value to stakeholders and supporting Nigeria’s long-term energy goals.

“Importantly, this achievement reflects strong alignment with Nigeria’s energy development goals and our commitment to ESG principles—prioritising local participation, environmental stewardship, and regulatory partnership throughout the project lifecycle,” he stated.

Lekoil Nigeria Limited continues to focus on unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential through strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE