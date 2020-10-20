Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu orders probe

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens, saying he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Text of the statement read:

“Shooting in Lekki

​”There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.​

“The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

​”Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.​

“He advises Lagosians to remain calm and​ not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in​ their evil plan​ of turning our dear State upside down.

​”The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.”

