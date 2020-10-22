Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu apologises to Lagosians

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has apologised to Lagosians over the Lekki shootings while commiserating with families of victims and law enforcement agencies.

In a message released on Twitter on Thursday, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech which said nothing about the Lekki killings, Sawo-Olu wrote:

“We mourn the lives we have lost across the state and to the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.

“To the police and law enforcement that have lost members, we mourn these important members of our community.

I was on Arise TV where I spoke on what we are doing to return normalcy to our state.

“I mentioned my call to the President after which the Chief of Defence Staff called to assure us on helping to restore security to our state.

“Lagos will be stronger. We will rebuild bridges and we will deliver on the good work we started on ending police brutality and providing justice.

“The unfortunate incident that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs across the state. Fake news and click baiting has also spread across social media further causing more chaos. I mourn the various losses across the state.

“We are working to stabilise things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.

“On the false report of removal of CCTV, LCC has confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners.

“Evidence from the surveillance cameras (which wasn’t removed) will be used to aid investigations into the incident and a panel will be constituted to probe the shooting.

“I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of the things that led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and inciteful words.

“On our work to end police brutality, our judicial panel is ready to begin work. We want to find justice and provide compensation for victims to the best of our abilities.

“We encourage the youth to provide two representatives to join the judicial panel.

“I want to implore Lagosians on the need to come together for genuine reconciliation to forge a better and stronger Lagos.

“Lagos is the Center of Excellence, a symbol of national pride and we have to protect it. It is our home.

“It is my Lagos, your Lagos, our Lagos. We will protect our home. God bless Lagos State.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE