Lekki prophet remanded over alleged 900kg ‘Ghana Loud’ trafficking

Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Osasele, the General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, located on Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki, Lagos, has been ordered to be remanded in custody by a Federal High Court in Lagos following his arraignment on charges of unlawful dealing in illicit drugs.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa gave the remand order on Thursday after the cleric, also popularly known as Abbas Ajakaiye, pleaded not guilty to a single-count charge of allegedly trafficking a colossal amount of 900 kilogrammes of ‘Ghana Loud,’ a potent strain of Cannabis Sativa.

In addressing the court, the counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), M. I. Erondu, revealed that Prophet Osasele was apprehended on August 3, 2024, at Ajah, Lagos, in connection with the prohibited substance.

The agency asserted that the General Overseer’s alleged actions contravene Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and are punishable under the same Act.

The charge, marked FHC/L/682c/2025, specifically accused Osasele, ‘alias Abbas Ajakaiye,’ of dealing in 900 Kilograms of Ghana Loud, a Strain of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine, heroin and LSD, without lawful authority.

Following the cleric’s denial of the allegation and his not guilty plea, the prosecution requested a trial date and urged the court to remand him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending the commencement of the trial.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, Mimido Nyiew, countered by informing the court that a bail application had been filed and served on the prosecution.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa, after hearing submissions on the bail request, granted the General Overseer bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in the like sum.

The court further stipulated stringent conditions for the surety, requiring them to swear to an affidavit of means and provide verifiable evidence of ownership of landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

Despite the bail being granted, the judge ordered that Prophet Osasele be remanded at the NCoS facility until he is able to fulfil the stipulated bail cconditions.

The matter has been adjourned to November 18, 2025, for trial.

