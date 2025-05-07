Lekki Port showcases smart infrastructure at strategic industry forum

Lekki Port’s transformative role in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sector was brought into focus during the 5th edition of the Journal NG Town Hall held recently.

At the landmark forum convened to explore gaps in achieving 24-hour port operations in Nigeria, Daniel Odibe, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, delivered an impactful presentation detailing the port’s infrastructure, operational achievements, and role in shaping the future of trade in Nigeria.

In his keynote presentation, Odibe highlighted Lekki Port’s impressive infrastructure—including a 2-kilometre-long breakwater (the longest in Nigeria), 16.5-meter draft, and 680-meter quay length in the phase 1 development—positioning Lekki Port as the only port in the country capable of handling the world’s largest container vessels. He noted that Lekki Port is a product of a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and has already begun transforming the maritime landscape.

“Lekki Port is more than a port; it is a symbol of what is possible when vision meets collaboration. Built at a cost of $1.5 billion, it is projected to deliver $201 billion in revenue to the government and create over 170,000 jobs,” Odibe stated.

Odibe also emphasised the port’s innovative systems, including automated gate processes, biometric truck appointments, and drive-through scanners—all designed to reduce human interference and improve efficiency. He explained that these are essential for enabling round-the-clock operations in a country where many ports still struggle with physical examination bottlenecks.

He further noted the port’s integration into Nigeria’s broader industrial ecosystem, citing its location within the Lagos Free Zone and proximity to major infrastructure such as the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki-Epe Expressway. Current operations already include 30–40% cargo evacuation by barge, with rail integration underway.

“If we are serious about trade facilitation and economic growth, Lekki Port is the blueprint. We’ve moved from vision to execution—and the results are evident,” Odibe concluded.

The event served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and recommendations for a more efficient, tech-driven port ecosystem. With the spotlight firmly on Lekki Port, the consensus was clear: the future of Nigerian ports is here—and it’s smart, scalable, and already in motion.

