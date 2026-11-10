Lekki Port, NPA award N20m in scholarships to 100 indigent students

Kmanagement of Lekki Port, promoters of the Lekki Deep Seaport, in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has awarded scholarships totaling N20 million to 100 indigent students from host communities.

This initiative was part of the Lekki Port Educational Support Programme, held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Lekki Port, Ibeju-Lekki. Each student received a cash award of N200,000 for their academic achievements.

The program not only supports educational aspirations but also recognized two students for their outstanding academic performances, each receiving an additional N500,000 under the NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho’s education support scheme.

During the event, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, congratulated the beneficiaries on their academic successes and encouraged them to maintain their focus on their studies, emphasising their importance as the country’s future leaders.

He stated that the initiative aligns with Lekki Port’s core value of collaboration, acknowledging the role of the host communities in the port’s establishment and growth.

“Collaboration is one of our core values, and it is because of the community that we have Lekki Port today. I congratulate all the students for your hard work. You are the future of this country, and I see great potential in you.

“The future of Lekki Port also depends on young people like you, so I encourage you to work hard. We look forward to collaborating with you in the future,” he said.

READ ALSO: Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: Entrepreneurship at the Frontiers of Innovation

Emmanuel Anda, the Port Manager of the NPA, also addressed the attendees, explaining that the partnership with Lekki Port had expanded the Authority’s existing educational support initiatives. This collaboration enables both organisations to offer scholarship opportunities to students from their host communities.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would continue and grow in the coming years.

“This year, we decided to take it a step further by teaming up with Lekki Deep Seaport to support around 100 students from the host communities in their educational pursuits and academic excellence. I assure you that next year’s program will be even larger,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Taiwo Raheemat, a second-year medical student at Lagos State University with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0, expressed her gratitude for the scholarship opportunity.

She noted that the support would alleviate the financial burden of their education and motivate her to stay focused on her academic goals.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from various organisations, including Lagos Free Zone, the Nigerian Ports Authority, Lekki Freeport Terminal, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Department of State Security, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the Nigerian Navy FOB Lekki, the Nigerian Police, Lekki Port, Port Health, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, among others.