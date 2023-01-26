Lekki Port, CMA CGM Group to facilitate trade volume growth

The Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoter of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mr Du Ruogang, has disclosed that Lekki Port will facilitate trade volume growth for Nigeria and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as part of the macro-economic benefits of the Port to the economy.

Ruogang stated this while addressing the media during the official commissioning of Lekki Port by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

He noted that Lekki Port remains a game-changer that will redefine maritime activities in Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region. It is scheduled to commence operations by the end of Q1 2023.

He highlighted other benefits to include; improvement of external trade competitiveness through improved port efficiency, cost-effective port operations and services, and improved turnaround time for cargo handling and clearance, a reduction in delays in the supply of raw materials and equipment, as well as reduced costs of importations and charges such as demurrage, among others.

“With Lekki Port, Nigeria will witness a growth in maritime traffic and global trade and strengthen connectivity and capability to provide efficient and reliable services. Lekki Port, no doubt, will be a critical engine that will drive the Nigerian economy upon commencement of operations. I am equally confident that it would help to reinforce Nigeria’s status as a regional maritime hub and enable many related industries to flourish”, he said.

The CEO of Lekki Freeport Terminal, operated by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, Mr Denrick Moos, highlighted that in addition to its state-of-the-art infrastructures, Lekki Port will become a new generation container terminal, a game changing infrastructure in Nigeria and West Africa. The Port is Nigeria’s first deep sea port and is equipped with 13 quay cranes for a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) on a 1.2 kilometre quay with a depth of 16 meters, it will operate vessels with a capacity of up to 15,000 TEUs and become one of the largest in West Africa.

On his part, the Chairman of Lekki Port, Mr Biodun Dabiri, expressed gratitude to the President and his team for giving all the necessary backing that ensured the project came to fruition.

He stressed that the management of the Port is working round-the-clock to get the port operational soon.