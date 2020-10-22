Lekki port begins construction of Quay wall

LEKKI Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port), the developer of the Lekki Deep Seaport currently under construction at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, has commenced construction of the 680m long quay wall with the driving of the first pile.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held recently at the project site, the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Ruogang Du stated that the commencement of piling of quay wall, which is a major phase of the construction, symbolises a significant step towards the timely delivery of the project.

He said despite the setback occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, both the investors and the contractors have demonstrated admirable commitment to deliver the project as and when due.

Also speaking, the Board Chairman, Lekki Port, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, lauded the invaluable roles played by the project promoters and stakeholders including Tolaram, China Harbour Engineering Company, Lagos State Government, host communities and the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority.

He explained that the completion of the port would greatly assist in accommodating the rapid expansion of trade currently being witnessed across the West African region.

The Chief Technical Officer, Lekki Port, Mr. Steven Heukelom explained that the construction of the quay wall marks a major milestone from a technical perspective, as it is what will ensure that the port is capable of handling multiple container vessels of various sizes at the same time.

Heukelom disclosed that during the Phase 1 of the project, the quay wall will be 680m long and can berth 2 Container Vessels each of up to 18,000 TEUs.

“that there will be a total of 857 steel piles on the Combi wall. The Container Terminal will be equipped with 7 Ship to Shore Cranes, 21 RTGs, and other modern rolling terminal equipment. The Combi Wall will have a diameter of 1.15m – 2.3m, a thickness of 23mm and between 28 – 41m deep,” Heukelom stated.

