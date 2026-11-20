The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has reaffirmed its commitment to education, Islamic propagation, welfare and community development at its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held recently, at the Admiral Jubrila Ayinla Multipurpose Hall, Lekki Central Mosque Complex, Lagos.

The meeting, which began with an opening prayer led by the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr Imam Ridwan Jamiu, provided an opportunity for members to review the organisation’s activities and achievements during the 2025 financial year, as well as discuss priorities for its next phase of development.

Presenting a summary of the committee reports, LEMU president, Ibrahim Kayode Akiode, highlighted progress across the organisation’s educational institutions, Ramadan activities, Zakat administration, youth and women’s programmes, Da’wah and facility management.

He explained that the new executive committee, under his leadership, assumed office in August 2026, while the AGM provided an opportunity to review the previous accounting year, during which he served as vice president.

The president described LEMU as a work in progress, noting that its achievements were the result of the contributions of successive generations of members, leaders, volunteers, donors and staff.

He expressed appreciation to the Board of Trustees, Board of Governors, elders, Executive Committee, Imam, scholars, staff, parents, and members for their support, while paying tribute to the immediate past Executive committee.

“Our approach is guided by consultation, accountability, prudent use of resources, and care for people,” Akiode said.

On education, he reported progress during the 2025/2026 academic session, including the completion and equipping of the secondary school building, provision of new furniture, renovation of primary school furniture and establishment of a three-in-one Biology, Physics and Chemistry laboratory.

Other improvements included replacing the old dry-battery inverter with a lithium-powered system, installing a 30KVA generator, providing an independent water supply at Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College and acquiring a new school bus.

The president also highlighted teacher training, STEM and coding activities, football and cricket programmes, and the controlled use of tablets by younger pupils.

He disclosed that five indigent students benefited from scholarships funded by Alhaji AbdulRazaak Adeola.

Akiode added that salary increases were implemented in January 2026, with another increase approved for the 2026/2027 session. However, he identified additional classrooms, boarding facilities and science laboratory equipment as areas requiring further attention.

The president also reported on the activities of the Ramadan Committee, which was reconstituted and inaugurated in January.

He said the committee coordinated worship, learning, feeding and welfare programmes during Ramadan 1447 AH, including the daily provision of meals to more than 1,000 less-privileged people.

According to him, 67 donors, comprising members and non-members, supported the feeding programme with food, fruits, water and soft drinks. The Ramadan activities also featured a well-attended Family Iftar and an Itikaaf programme involving 157 participants.

The committee’s medical clinic assessed and treated 109 people, while Zakat-ul-Fitr contributions amounting to N2,311,000, alongside foodstuffs, were distributed to needy beneficiaries within and outside LEMU.

The president disclosed that weaknesses in the registration and payment process allowed scammers to defraud two participants, adding that LEMU refunded the affected individuals and would strengthen verification, official payment channels and beneficiary screening.

On Zakat and Sadaqah, he announced that the organisation disbursed a combined N161,853,987, benefiting more than 400 families and individuals.

“Zakat is an amanah,” he said, stressing the need to protect the integrity of the process through proper beneficiary identification, sound records and accountability.

The LEMU president highlighted the contributions of the Youth Committee, which organised weekly potluck Iftar gatherings and online Qur’an Tadabbur sessions during Ramadan.

He said the committee also visited the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, and Randle General Hospital, where it provided supplies for mothers and children and supported the medical bills of three indigent patients.

Other activities included an Eid Funfair attended by more than 300 children and the distribution of ram meat to university students, who could not travel home for Eid al-Adha.