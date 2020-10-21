[BREAKING] Lekki killings: We will get justice for all victims ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Nigerian government will get justice for all victims of Tuesday night’s killings of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos State.

Recall that protesting youths were allegedly shot at and killed by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

This occurred after the Lagos State government declared a curfew in the state following the hijack of #EndSARS protests by some angry youths.

But Osinbajo said that the losses recorded during the hijack of the nationwide protests were “irreplaceable”.

Osinbajo stated this in a series of tweets he posted at 11:35pm on Wednesday, more than twenty-four hours after the incident took place.

While noting that he had spoken to some of the injured victims who are receiving treatment in the hospital, the vice president also commiserated with other victims including ordinary citizens and policemen who got attacked during the protests in the state and other states of the federation.

Osinbajo said: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”

