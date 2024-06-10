Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that it will degrade six Districts from Band A feeder to Band B feeder in Lagos State
This was disclosed on the official X a count of EKEDC on Monday 10th June 2024
The statement reads:
Dear Valued Customer,
Following a review of our performance by our regulators, we are pleased to inform you that a number of our feeders have been downgraded from Band A to B due to certain factors, beyond our control, some feeders had to be downgraded for failing to meet up with the minimum 20 hours supply.
Listed below are the feeders downgraded
