Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that it will degrade six Districts from Band A feeder to Band B feeder in Lagos State

This was disclosed on the official X a count of EKEDC on Monday 10th June 2024

The statement reads:

Dear Valued Customer,

Following a review of our performance by our regulators, we are pleased to inform you that a number of our feeders have been downgraded from Band A to B due to certain factors, beyond our control, some feeders had to be downgraded for failing to meet up with the minimum 20 hours supply.

Listed below are the feeders downgraded