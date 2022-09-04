Leke Adeboye donates 250 reflective vests to Redeemed volunteers

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (R.C.C.G), Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s Son, Pastor Leke Adeboye, has donated 250 reflective vests to local vigilante group called Redeemed Volunteers.

Redeemed Volunteers is a local security outfit responsible for security and traffic control duties during programs on the Redemption Camp.

Pastor Leke made this donation to the Group in partnership with RCCG Pastors’ Seeds Family, an organisation to cater for children of pastors and ministers in RCCG at the camp on Sunday morning.

Also, Pastor Leke paid a visit to the Redeemer’s Health Centre to pray for the sick, encouraged them and distributed fruits.

He was accompanied by the Councillor for Ofada Ward in Obafemi Owode Local Government, Honourable Adeola Abolaji, as well as ministers and members of the Church and supported by the Pastors’ Seeds Family.

A total of 420 people benefitted from this visit including the hospital staff, the admitted patients and their visitors.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, 8 women who delivered babies had their bills paid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital by Pastor Leke.

In addition, 4 women who were held back in the hospital due to unpaid bills got their bills paid and were subsequently released.

The Pastor recently donated a library and six computers to Sogunle primary school, renovating a block of classrooms and refurbishing their toilets.

