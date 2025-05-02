Legitimacy of elected President unquestionable – Ex-NANS diaspora chair

Former Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Diaspora, Opeoluwa Ojekemi, has stated that the legitimacy of Olusola Ladoja as the current President of NANS is unquestionable and fully backed by the documented proceedings and outcomes of the 2025 NANS Convention.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Ojekemi and made available to journalists on Friday.

Ojekemi, who also served as an international observer during NANS conventions, stated that the convention was conducted with fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to the constitutional guidelines governing NANS elections.

He added that, aside from other aspirants, no individual by the name Atiku Abubakar appeared before the committee, nor submitted any valid documentation or indicated interest as a contestant in the presidential race.

“I, Dr. Opeoluwa Seun Ojekemi, serving as an international observer and a representative of the NANS Diaspora body during the recently concluded National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) convention held in 2025, wish to provide a factual account based on my active participation and observations during the convention.

“As a member of the Convention Committee, I specifically served in the Appeals Sub-Committee, where I was directly involved in the screening and evaluation process of all aspirants for the office of the NANS President. Based on the thorough records and proceedings during the screening exercise, I affirm unequivocally that no individual by the name Atiku Abubakar appeared before the committee, nor did he submit any valid documentation or indicate interest as a contestant in the presidential race.

“The convention process, though competitive, was conducted with fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to the constitutional guidelines governing NANS elections. The emergence of Comrade Olusola Ladoja as the NANS President followed due democratic process and reflects the collective will of the majority of accredited student delegates from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“Having travelled into Nigeria in my official capacity as an international observer and as a former NANS Diaspora Chairman, I hereby confirm that the leadership transition from Comrade Lucky Emonefe to Comrade Olusola Ladoja was legitimate and valid. Any contrary claim or declaration outside this recognized process is not only misleading but undermines the integrity of the association and the democratic decision of the student body.

“The legitimacy of Comrade Olusola Ladoja as the current President of NANS is unquestionable and is fully backed by the documented proceedings and outcomes of the 2025 NANS Convention.”

