Legislative, business activities shutdown at National Assembly

Legislative and business activities at the National Assembly were grounded to a halt, on Wednesday, as Senators and members of the House of Representatives stayed away from their respective offices.

Sergeant at Arms and other security personnel who mounted surveillance at the main entrance into the complex conducted checks on the few people who reported for duty.

Some of the legislative Aides who reported for duty were denied entry by the security personnel.

Our Correspondent while at the entrance of the National Assembly complex, witnessed instances when the Sergeant at Arms requested for a list of the categories of staff who should be allowed access into the complex.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly management has warned all the staff exempted from work during the emergency recess to stay within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as anyone could be summoned to resume duty, as failure to do so will attract sanctions.

The statement read: “The leadership of both Houses of the National Assembly in consultation with the management of the National Assembly has noted with concern, the rising incidence of COVID-19 and therefore, the need to put in place, effective measures to curtail the possible incidence and spread of the disease in the National Assembly. Earlier today, both Houses adjourned plenary till 7th April, 2020.

“In furtherance of the above objectives, the following measures are being put in place: all staff including Legislative aides other than those enumerated in paragraph 2(b) are directed to remain at home with effect from Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 for an initial period of two weeks, subject to review.

“The following categories of staff are exempted from the measure contained in paragraph 2(a) above: Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates; All Directors/Heads of Departments.

“Identified essential staff covering medical, security band utility services and any other staff that might be needed from time to time as will be indicated by the Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates.

“All staff of the National Assembly are hereby directed to remain within the Federal Capital Territory as any staff needed will be summoned to the office. I wish to add that failure to heed this directive will attract sanctions.

“By this circular, all banks, restaurants and other business outfits with the National Assembly complex are to close for the period.

“In the meantime, all Legislators and staff are requested to strictly adhere to professional advice from the Honourable Minister of Health, the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID 19.

“You are also enjoined to maintain personal hygiene and to report suspicious cases/symptoms of COVID-19 around you to the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC,” the statement read.