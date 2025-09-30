Legislative arm key to entrenchment of democracy — Ekiti speaker 

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, has described the legislature as the heartbeat of any democratic system and governance in the world.

The speaker explained that among other arms of government, the legislature served as an institution through which the will of the people are expressed, laws are made and government at all levels are held accountable.

Aribasoye, who was represented by the leader of the House, Tolulope Ige, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capitalwhile declaring open a three-day workshop on Legislative Practice and Procedures.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in collaboration with the Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Development for the legislative arms (members of legislative officers and the clerk of the house) across the local government areas in the state.

He added that local governments legislative councils are critical and are the closest to the people and, “their effectiveness directly impacts grassroots development which are indispensable for ensuring transparency, accountability and people oriented governance.”

He commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for placing a premium on development of sustainable loyal legislation in the state, noting that the success of governance depends on the functionality of grassroot institutions.

Aribasoye stressed that the purpose of the workshop is to shape the destiny of Ekiti, lay the foundation for stronger democratic governance and sustainable development to empower with tools needed to discharge their duties responsibly.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Babatunde Olaoye explained that it was part of the Ministry’s continuous efforts to strengthen governance at the grassroots and as it would continue to create platforms for learning, collaboration and Innovation in the state.

In his opening remarks, the Lead Consultant of the Centre of Constitutionalism and Human Development, Tope Agunbiade said that the workshop was organized to engage in the discourse on the practice, procedure and roles of legislature in the third tier of government.

He said this is aimed at delivering expected dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Olusegun Ojo encouraged the participants to fully cooperate and participate in the seminar to learn a lot as governance is one of the pillars of this administration.

