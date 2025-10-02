Legendary conservationist, Jane Goodall, dies at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist, has died at the age of 91.

Jane Goodall Institute confirmed her passing on Wednesday, stating she died of natural causes in California while on a speaking tour of the United States.

Goodall’s groundbreaking research on chimpanzees transformed the scientific understanding of humanity’s closest relatives in the animal kingdom. Beginning her studies in Tanzania at just 26 years old, she documented chimpanzees’ ability to display human-like behaviors such as affection, tool-making, and even conflict, findings that revolutionized ethology and earned her global recognition.

Reflecting on her early discoveries, Goodall once told ABC News: “Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back … the fact that they can actually be violent and brutal … but also loving and altruistic.”

Her fascination with animals dated back to childhood, inspired by books like Doctor Dolittle and Tarzan. Despite challenges in the rugged landscapes of Gombe National Park, she pursued her dream of living among and studying wildlife. Her doctoral thesis at the University of Cambridge detailed her first five years of observations.

In 1977, Goodall co-founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which now operates in over 25 countries, advocating for the protection and understanding of primates. She also launched Roots & Shoots in 1991, a youth-driven initiative promoting environmental and humanitarian action.

Beyond her scientific achievements, Goodall became a leading voice on environmental issues. She was appointed a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2002 and remained active in global advocacy into her 80s and 90s. She frequently warned about climate change, unsustainable development, and humanity’s disregard for the natural world, once remarking: “We are imperiled. We have a window of time … but we’ve got to take action.”

Her influence reached popular culture as well, with Mattel honoring her in 2022 with a special Barbie doll made from sustainable materials, celebrating the 62nd anniversary of her research in Tanzania.

Goodall received numerous accolades during her lifetime, including the French Legion of Honor, Japan’s Kyoto Prize, the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Britain’s title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

She is survived by her son, Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick, and three grandchildren. Her second husband, Tanzanian parliamentarian Derek Bryceson, died in 1980.

Goodall’s legacy endures not only in scientific circles but also in global conservation efforts and the countless young people inspired by her lifelong dedication to the natural world.

