Legal seal on economic reforms?

THE Federal Government’s proposal to give legal protection to its economic reforms against reversal by successive administrations raises fundamental questions about democratic governance, policy continuity and executive authority. Speaking at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, October 26, 2026, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that the government was considering legislation to institutionalise an economic policy framework covering taxation, tariffs, subsidies, investment and industrial development. According to him, the objective is to prevent future administrations from abandoning reforms for short-term political considerations.

The government is anxious about the survival of its reforms, especially petrol subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation. Understandably, Nigeria has suffered from policy inconsistency, abandoned development programmes and successive administrations discarding their predecessors’ initiatives, sometimes without adequate evaluation. Policy disruptions undermine investor confidence, waste public resources and weaken institutions. However, the proposal deserves careful scrutiny, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 elections. Policy continuity must not be confused with the permanent preservation of particular policies. Economic reforms are not sacred doctrines. They are instruments for national development, whose legitimacy ultimately depends on their effectiveness, their impact on public welfare and the democratic choices of the electorate. There is something inherently undemocratic about the assumption that an incumbent administration can introduce far-reaching economic policies while denying future elected governments the opportunity to review, modify or reverse them. Nigerians elect governments partly on the basis of competing economic programmes. Restricting that democratic choice through legislation designed to preserve an administration’s preferences would be deeply problematic.

Governments routinely establish statutory frameworks governing taxation, public borrowing and fiscal responsibility. Nigeria’s Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, for instance, was intended to promote prudent resource management and macroeconomic stability. The important distinction, however, is between laws establishing standards of responsible governance and those attempting to prohibit legitimate policy changes. Indeed, an ordinary Act of the National Assembly cannot permanently prevent a future legislature from amending or repealing it through the appropriate legislative process. Any purported legal guarantee against policy reversal would therefore offer limited protection without institutional credibility and broad political acceptance. Nigeria once operated national development plans and rolling economic programmes intended to ensure continuity in public investment and economic management. Their effectiveness varied, but planning beyond electoral cycles remains relevant. What Nigeria requires is not another rigid economic doctrine but institutions capable of maintaining development priorities while accommodating changing circumstances.

The history of public borrowing is instructive. Successive administrations have accumulated substantial debt despite fiscal responsibility legislation. During the Buhari administration, the National Assembly under Senate President Bukola Saraki resisted certain borrowing proposals, while the legislature under Ahmad Lawan was widely criticised for accommodating executive requests. The contrast illustrates how institutional independence, rather than legislation alone, influences fiscal discipline.

Had the Obasanjo administration enacted stronger restrictions against reckless borrowing, would subsequent governments necessarily have complied? Political expediency, weak enforcement and legislative acquiescence can undermine even carefully drafted statutes. A proliferation of laws cannot compensate for institutions unwilling to enforce them. The petrol subsidy question requires particular caution. There are legitimate economic arguments against indiscriminate subsidies, especially where they encourage smuggling, distort consumption and disproportionately benefit wealthier consumers. Equally, carefully targeted, transparent and time-bound subsidies may protect vulnerable households, support agricultural production or cushion essential industries against extraordinary economic shocks. Around the world, governments adjust energy subsidies and social protection measures in response to economic conditions. Nigeria should retain similar flexibility. The question is not whether subsidies must be permanently prohibited, but whether any intervention is affordable, appropriately targeted, independently monitored and demonstrably beneficial.

The same reasoning applies to foreign exchange management. Multiple exchange rates can create arbitrage opportunities, encourage corruption and distort investment decisions. The government’s effort to address these distortions therefore has economic justification. However, exchange rate policy must remain responsive to inflation, external shocks and prevailing economic realities. No administration can prescribe an immutable economic framework for generations yet to govern. More importantly, reforms acquire legitimacy through measurable improvements in citizens’ lives. Nigerians experiencing high transportation costs, expensive food, unreliable electricity and declining purchasing power cannot reasonably be expected to defend policies merely because officials describe them as necessary. The strongest guarantee of continuity is public confidence arising from tangible results. In this regard, aspects of the proposed framework deserve support. Mandatory policy impact assessments and an annual national economic scorecard could strengthen accountability if independently administered and publicly accessible. Such assessments should measure employment, real incomes, poverty, investment, productivity and the distributional consequences of major policy decisions.

However, the framework must also establish mechanisms for periodic review, public consultation and legislative amendment. Political parties, organised labour, professional associations, businesses and civil society should participate meaningfully in determining principles deserving national consensus. The National Assembly must resist becoming an instrument for endorsing executive preferences. Its responsibility is to ensure that proposed legislation strengthens institutions, protects citizens and preserves the authority of future governments to respond to changing economic circumstances. Ultimately, Nigeria needs economic stability without policy rigidity, continuity without democratic exclusion, and reform without institutional arrogance. Good reforms should endure because they work for the people, not because legislation makes them untouchable. If the Tinubu administration delivers demonstrable improvements in Nigerians’ welfare, the people themselves will become the strongest defenders of those achievements.

The Federal Government should therefore concentrate on building consensus, strengthening institutions and demonstrating results. The most enduring legal seal on economic reform is not the prohibition of future choices, but the establishment of accountable institutions and policies that Nigerians consider worth preserving.