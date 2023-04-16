A legal practitioner and prominent businessman, Barrister Adejo Okeme has won the Labour party governorship ticket for Kogi election.

Barrister Okeme polled 127 votes ahead of his closest rival, AVM Isaac Alfa who scored 69 votes at the primary held on Saturday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Barrister Okeme is from Kogi East Senatorial district.

Prior to the commencement of the Election Barrister Okeme had told journalists that tackling unemployment and prompt salary payment would top the list of his priority projects if given the chance to become the governor of the state on January 27th 2024.

Okeme also said that his administration would not joke with the issue of security without which no business can thrive anywhere

“I am a businessman and I know fully well that you need a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive and therefore, I will not joke with the issue of security.”

