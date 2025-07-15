Legal battle mars UNIPORT alumni’s national election

Aggrieved members of the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association have dragged the new National Executive Council (NEC), Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Mr Tonye Princewill, and his predecessor, Dr Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, to court for flouting the association’s constitution during the recently concluded national convention held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

A writ of summons was served on the accused parties by a bailiff of a Port Harcourt High Court on the morning of Monday, 14th July 2025, at the Alumni National Secretariat in Choba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In the writ of summons, the defendants were accused of unlawful assembly for failing to adhere to the association’s constitution at its recent national convention by “selecting” rather than “electing” a new National Executive Council (NEC) and for the illegal appointment of a six-man Board of Trustees (BOT).

The claimants alleged that one Mr Paul Abbey, who acted in defiance despite constant cautions from concerned members, continued to function as BOT Secretary from 2019 to 2025 (six years), contrary to the four-year tenure stipulated in the alumni constitution.

The claimants — Mr Samuel Wuladi, Mr Matthew Ogagavworia, Mr Sam Woka, and Dr Independence Enyindah — in their writ of summons claimed that Mr Paul Abbey runs the UNIPORT Alumni Association as his personal property, appointing whomever he pleases without consultation.

The writ partly reads: “For instance, look at the purported NEC and BOT — five members from Mr Abbey’s Kalabari tribe have been installed as NEC and BOT Chairman. And let us shock you: most of these cherry-picked members are not even registered members of the association.

“UNIPORT is a federal university, not a Kalabari high school, where the embattled BOT Chairman, Mr Tonye Princewill, a former Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State and a brother to Mr Abbey from the Kalabari Ijaw stock of Rivers State, now presides.

“The embattled National Secretary, Mrs Phil Biobele, who is also a defendant in the suit, is of Kalabari origin but married to an Igbo man in Abuja, which is why she bears the surname Okoroafor — but she remains of Kalabari stock.

“The purported National 1st Vice President, Mr Dagogo Edmundson, and the National Financial Secretary, Mr Alamonia Ibiene, are also both from the Kalabari tribe. All because the then BOT Secretary, Paul Abbey, who called the shots then and now, is from Kalabari.

“Abbey did everything within his powers, albeit illegally, to select this crew, and it is only right that the claimants seek redress in court to squash his ‘Kalabari Republic’ in the national alumni body.”

The new embattled UPAA BOT and NEC, led by a controversial, fractional Labour Party National Secretary, one Senator Darlington Nwokocha, risk being dissolved, as the claimants are set to prove their case in court when legal proceedings begin in earnest.

Accompanied by affidavits and statements of claim, the aggrieved claimants are citing several acts of malfeasance and constitutional breaches, as well as repeated warnings issued to the erstwhile Transition BOT Secretary, Mr Abbey, who allegedly took decisions without recourse to the laid-down constitutional guidelines.

They further alleged that not even the rules set by Mr Abbey’s hand-picked Electoral Committee, led by one Mr Ben Willie Owuapu — another Kalabari tribesman appointed by Mr Abbey — were followed in conducting the alleged polls.

As at the time of this report, the four claimants have been removed from the group’s national platform by the embattled National Secretary, Mrs Okoroafor, who, for obvious reasons, appears to have taken offence at the members for resorting to the courts to seek redress.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE