Legal aid services to over 57,000 in first quarter of 2022 by LACON commendable ― Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Tuesday, commended the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) for providing free legal services to over 57,000 Nigerians in the first quarter of this year.

Malami, who spoke at the formal renaming of the LACON Headquarters building after the late Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, encouraged the management and staff of the Council to continue to work hard in rendering legal services to Nigerians.

According to the minister, the council has also recovered over N57 million as claims and compensation for victims of motor accidents and provided defence for 224 suspects arraigned before the Federal High Court for certain offences.

Malami said the success of the Council is measured by the ability of indigent Nigerians to access justice in an efficient, timely and effective manner.

He said, “It is gratifying to note that since its establishment, the Legal Aid Council has never relented in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities. As of the second quarter of this year alone, the Council, an establishment of which was led by Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, (SAN), was able to process Legal Aid Services to 57,134 citizens, recovered over N57 million as claims/compensation for victims of motor accidents and provided defence for 224 suspects arraigned before the Federal High Court for certain offences.

“Similarly, the Special Task Force of the Council facilitated the release of 30 Awaiting Trial Inmates in Keffi Correctional Centre in addition to filing an application of enforcement of fundamental rights of 101 Awaiting Trial Inmates.

“The Police Duty Solicitors Scheme of the Council currently operate in eleven States across the country. This operation has successfully diverted over 7,000 people from the Criminal Justice System and 90% of these persons left police custody during the first 5 days of arrest.

“It is therefore a thing of joy and indeed my pleasure to stand with legal friends and colleagues on this auspicious day, to celebrate the acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by Chief Ikeazor by naming the Legal Aid Council Headquarters after him. It is my hope that by this great feat, his name will remain immortalized within the living memory of all of us in the legal community.”

