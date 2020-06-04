Lebanese embassy suspends issuance of working visas to Nigerians

Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, said, on Thursday, that the Embassy has suspended issuance of working visas to Nigerians particularly for domestic work.

This was sequel to recent discovery that many Nigerian domestic workers in Lebanon were being subjected to slave treatment by their employers.

At a meeting with Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in his Abuja office, Diab said the mission suspended visa issuance from May 1.

He said the action became necessary as a result of complaints of abuse by some employees especially the case of the video of Peace Busari, a Nigerian lady, auctioned for $1000 on social media in April this year, which went viral.

According to him, the man who committed the act was not a Lebanese, but a Lebanese resident and has since been charged to court in Lebanon.

He said the suspension was to stem the tide for such categories of workers pending the time the procedure would be properly harmonised with the Ministry of Labour, in line with best practices of managed and orderly migration.

Thus far, the Ambassador said the Lebanese government in conjunction with the Lebanese community in Nigeria had brought back 69 out of 79 Nigerians allegedly stranded back to the country.

He explained that the remaining 10 Nigerians, who would be transported home soon after the COVID-19 lockdown, have some pending legal cases and would be repatriated home once they are through with their cases.

He clarified that the Embassy and the Lebanese community paid over $150,000 to evacuate the 69 Nigerians and also paid for their 14 days quarantine, adding that they were not in Lebanon illegally but were abused by their employers who also breached the working agreement and did not have money to bring them back.

He assured that the Lebanese government will not condone maltreatment of foreign nationals and anyone found guilty will face the necessary penalty.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa called on the Ambassador to ensure that whatever cases the 10 Nigerians left behind were being charged with, should be expeditiously dealt with so they can return home.

She said the Commission would work with tthe Ministry of Labour to have an effective and efficient t managed migration ,working scheme where verification and certification must be provided between agents, employers and prospective employees that would protect the rights of workers in any country.

The Chairman commended the Ambassador for his assistance especially in evacuating 69 Nigerians and the safe release of the Nigerian lady who was advertised for sale on social media.

Corroborating the Ambassadors disclosure about the lady who was put up for sale and safely rescued by the Nigerian mission,in Lebanon, Dabiri Erewa confirmed that the rescued lady had secured another job in Lebanon and was not ready to return home as at now.

Highlight of the meeting include a resolution by both the Lebanese Ambassador and the Chairman, NiDCOM, to work for an effective collaboration between the Lebanese Diaspora and the Nigerian Diaspora.

