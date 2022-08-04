Leave religion out of politics  ― Gov Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Director General of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong, has enjoined Nigerians to leave religion out of politics and embrace development saying the current challenges in the country were not a result of religion.

Lalong who stated this on Thursday while addressing a cheering crowd at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang in Jos Plateau State promised to work assiduously for the success of the APC presidential election in 2023.

On Muslim/Muslim ticket, Lalong declared thus:” Campaigning for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential election will not be a new thing for us in Plateau State, it is not a difficult task at all. It was the same difficulty we faced in 2015 when some people said we will not win the election because we are in a Muslim party but we won that election.

“All I want is for us to cement our relationship, Nigeria is one nation. The challenges that we have are not from the Muslims or the Christians, we have common challenges and our duty is to unite the people for development.”

He advised Nigerians to leave religion out of politics and embrace development, adding that the current challenges in the country were not a result of religion.

Governor Lalong stated that his appointment as the Director General of the campaign council shows that Plateau people are recognized in National politics and that the state will deliver APC.

Lalong who is the APC candidate for the Plateau South Senatorial election said he will work towards the success of the presidential election, his Senatorial election and the Governorship election in Plateau State.

“I am confident that APC will win not only my Senatorial election but the presidential, Governorship and all other election in Plateau. It is my duty to work to deliver all APC candidates in the 2023 election.

“I have capable hands ground whom we will work together to deliver APC in the next elect,” he stated.