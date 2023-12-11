Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has charged the Muslim Ummah to live exemplary lives that will outlive them long after they have exited this world.

The highly revered monarch gave the admonition during the official launching of Hajia Inna Wakili Adamu Islamic Foundation (HIWAIF) and the posthumous public presentation of the book: ‘Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmid Tajweed’ which was held at the auditorium of the National Mosque Abuja over the weekend. Hajia Inna, who died in 2018, was the wife of Ambassador Hassan Adamu, Wakilin Adamawa and Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United States.

The Sultan, who was the royal father at the occasion, said Hajia Inna lived a life worthy of emulation as she made noticeable impacts in the lives of the less privileged and the downtrodden.

He described the deceased as an extraordinary humanitarian volunteer and a community servant who dedicated her life to humanity.

“I am member of the (Ambassador Hassan Adamu) family. The testimonies we are receiving here today showed the kind of person she (Hajia Inna) was during her lifetime. She was an extraordinary humanitarian volunteer and a community servant who dedicated her life to humanity,” the monarch who is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) stated.

Former vice president, Architect Namadi Sambo and former Governor Adamu Muazu of Bauchi State commended the organisers for coming up with a foundation to immortalise the deceased who they described in glowing terms. Also, a member of the media and publicity committee of the event, Engineer Saidu Njiddah, said HIWAIF will build and sustain the legacy of Hajia Inna Wakili.

HIWAIF was established in November 2020 by Ambassador Adamu to honour his late wife posthumously. The Foundation is aimed at promoting Islamic education and fostering a deep connection with Allah (SWT) for the Muslim Ummah. It is focused on sponsoring the education of talented but less privileged youngsters as well as donating basic amenities to the less privileged, disadvantaged families and communities among others.

The book ‘Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmid Tajweed’ was conceived and authored by Hajia Inna Wakili and it focuses on Tajweed, one of the most important subjects in the study of the Quran and practice of Islam.