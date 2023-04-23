A review of ADEJOKE AJIBADE-BAKARE’s ‘Nine Number Friends Hill Adventure’

TODDLERS’ counting books can be dull. They are superb, of course, at aiding under-fives to learn their numbers. However, turning page after page of the usual numbers without graphics or animations can be tedious, if not formulaic.

‘Nine Number Friends Hill Adventure’ by Ajibade-Bakare aims to dull the lines of the usual number counting from 1 – 9 to a more adventurous exercise. The exercise takes a class of young children on a number counting diversion to discover nature on a hill – ‘greeny greeny grass, bluey bluey lake, the pink purple flowers and the yellowy sun’.

Ajibade-Bakare’s primary coloured drawings and illustrations stream with life forms and gestures – wide eyes, wide grins, smiles and grimaces – but on every other page, these numbers are arranged according to their order of count to avoid losing the readers.

In the same expressive form, it has an element of counting numbers backwards. This is done subtly so that a curious mind can note the cues, introducing forward and backward counts in a book. This could be seen as the latter number always calls the former before tagging along on their hill adventure.

In a bit of reverse psychology, little children will itch to have their imprint on the book to ensure they partake in the numbers learnt from it. Therefore, there could be a worksheet for the readers to ensure that they follow the numbers and to guarantee retention by colouring it according to the colours used for each number in the book.

One typical ingredient of a children’s book is language. The language encompasses how the book can be put to good use by its readers and simultaneously enthralling. The educating aspect of Ajibade-Bakare’s book is brought alive with the use of simple words and sentences in a children-friendly tone, making it suitable for a fun read-aloud option with voice variations.

However, the rhymes could be more consistent. The most arresting verse in a book like this is subtle. This, the writer achieved sparingly at the beginning. It will leave a lasting effect, such as evoking interest in the minds of young readers to captivate their attention.

Aside from the question of why number 10 is not included in the numbers that went up the hill, this debut could pass as more than a book but an invitation to have fun – an adventurous yet interactive provocation.

The notion that a story or book can take you on a journey is overused these days, but it’s the perfect description for ‘Nine Number Friends Hill Adventure’, a stunning new children’s picture book.

The book evokes the physical experience of a leisure trip through a lush meadow and the enduring fervour that nature-inspired knowledge throws together for the learning and imagination of the average toddler.





Punctuated throughout by the symbolism of enlightening numerals and nature, the book shows us that learning can be fun. Ajibade-Bakare’s book is full of feeling – every detail stands out to place the reader inside knowledge’s carriage, and inside the moment that the doors fling open and knowledge stares directly at the youngster.

