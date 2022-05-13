Leah Sharibu: Four years of unkept promises

Until February 19, 2018 Dapchi, was a peaceful and sleepy town in Yobe State northeast Nigeria in an obscure corner and far away from the spotlight. However, all that changed with the incident that happened on that fateful day. This incident not only calls into question the pro-activeness of the government and security forces but also left Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu-like every other citizen asking-if the government’s responsibility includes the protection of “lives” and properties of her citizens; when their 14-year-old daughter, Leah Sharibu and other 109 students were kidnapped from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

The incident which put Dapchi in the spotlight has been widely described as tragic considering the fact that the fate of young girls was put in jeopardy. More worrisome is the fact that four years earlier, on 15 April 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 15 to 18 were also kidnapped by the same “sect” of religious fundamentalists from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State. Before the Chibok abduction, it was disclosed that the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions, but the girls were in school to take their West African Examination Council, WAEC examination. The armed terrorists later struck bringing an end to the dreams of the young girls and their quest for education.

At that time, the government was slow in responding to the abduction of the girls and the girls were later carted away without any challenge by the security forces. Though some of the girls with a presence of mind had escaped from their captors before the rest were driven away into captivity. It is four years sine Leah who was 14 years old when she was kidnapped has been held captive and her parents “may” have lost all hope in the Nigerian government rescuing their daughter.

Leah who was reported to have given birth to two children to a member of the ISWAP she was married to has been held captive due to her unwillingness to deny her Christian faith. Though her parents have refused to comment on her being married or giving birth to two children. According to the US-Nigeria Law Group, Leah Sharibu has given birth to her second child while in Boko Haram captivity, and the second child was reportedly born in 2020.

The report also has it that ISWAP declared that Leah Sharibu and a nurse Alice Loksha Ngaddah, who was abducted on 1 March 2018 during an attack on Rann, would be enslaved for life, and that it was now “lawful” for the terrorists to “do whatever we want with them.”

No doubt that Leah Sharibu would have been tortured, abused and traumatised in the ISWAP’s camp. Her hope of being rescued would have been dashed, except of course for her “faith” which she has held onto in the face of a daunting challenge. As it is, Nathan and Rebecca, Leah’s parents have totally lost faith in the government rescuing their daughter. For instance, in 2018, Rebecca, Leah’s mother said that she has lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to free her daughter from Boko Haram’s captivity. In search of freedom for her daughter some human rights organizations came to her aid and flew her to London to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for assistance. It appears nothing much was achieved during that meeting.





Rebecca, who spoke in an interview on the BBC Hausa service during her visit said, “I come to Britain to lay my complaints. I need help. They should help me because I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.” She explained that after Boko Haram terrorists abducted her daughter, President Buhari called her seven months after the abduction and later promised her that her daughter would return. In her words, “He told me that my daughter would return and that she would not stay long.”

There have been a series of promises from both the government on bringing back Leah alive. Yet none of the promises has been kept. Leah’s return becomes a long-awaited dream, almost fading away; and the parents have no option but to rely on the awesome goodness of God to bring their daughter out of captivity. If Leah had been rescued in March 2018 along with other children; she would have been celebrating her 18 years birthday this year.

Many activists and international organizations have been urging the Federal Government to bring back Leah Sharibu, and unite her with her parents. One of the notable champions of Lear’s release is human rights activist Reno Omokri. Reno has released a charity single, titled Angels on Guard: A Song for Leah. Written by pop music diva, and renowned broadcaster and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, the song also features foremost gospel music star, Panam Percy Paul and Reno Omokri. More importantly, it features Nathan Sharibu, Leah’s father.

Meanwhile, Transforming Uplifting and Reforming Nigeria (TURN) is concerned about the plight of Leah Sharibu and would like to raise worldwide awareness about her continuing abduction by Boko Haram. TURN is interested in working with Nigerians from all walks of life to effect Leah’s release.

Now the question still persists: Will Leah Sharibu return alive as the President has severally promised? Many are still holding on to the promise made by President Buhari to rescue Leah Sharibu from her captors. As Leah marks four years in captivity the nation remains united in keeping the torch of freedom alive and with the hope that Leah will regain her freedom before the end of the Buhari administration.

Ishola Olawale writes from Abuja

