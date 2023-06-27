The Ogun State chapter of the League of Imams and Alfas has asked leaders in the country to provide solutions to the problems of poverty and insecurity bedevilling the country.

President of the League, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola, stated this in a statement issued by the Secretary-General, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi while congratulating the Muslim faithful on the successful conduct of the 2023 Eid-el-Adha.

He also urged the political leaders to exhibit the fear of Allah in the discharge of the responsibilities they were elected for, adding that all citizens should play their roles regarding nation-building.

“They should seek urgent solutions to excruciating poverty, ravaging insecurity, economic rigours, education anomalies, infrastructural decays, and other menaces that are plaguing our dear nation.

“Nigerians are no doubt resilient and hardworking; they only require committed and sincere leaders to paddle the canoe of the country to greatness.

“The sacrifice of the citizens should be compensated with projects and policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people to reflect the abundant resources the country is blessed with,” the statement read in part.

