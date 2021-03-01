Leading PR professionals, business leaders headline maiden edition of Experiencing Public Relations 

Nigerian Women in Public Relations has announced the date for the maiden edition of its Experiencing Public Relations annual conference.

Founder of the independent social impact organisation, Tolulope Olorundero, disclosed this during the pre-event media briefing saying: “We have now completed plans to host the maiden edition of our annual conference tagged Experiencing Public Relations which will hold on March 6, 2021 by 11 am WAT. Given the sometimes-intangible nature of the profession, we believe that one of the most important ways for the public and business leaders to understand and appreciate public relations is to deliver an immersive experience.

“So, from our speaker selection process to the entire programme design and public engagement – we want people to experience what PR is and how its principles can be used to create a perception shift.”

The event will feature notable Nigerian female public relations professionals including Omotola Oyebanjo, Head Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa & Middle East – Upfield, Efeturi Doghudje – Head Marketing and Corporate Communications – VFD Group Plc, Martha Okpeke, Associate Director, Mediacraft Associates and Chineze Amanfo, Lead Public Relations – 9Mobile.

Other members of the panel who will be speaking on their first-hand experience of the impact of public relations on their businesses are Laide Agboola, Co-founder and CEO – Purple Group, and Adetayo Bamiduro, Co-founder and CEO – MAX.ng.

The event is designed to give participants a memorable experience which the organisers say participants will be able to replicate in their organisations and for clients.

The highlight of the Experiencing Public Relations conference will be the launch of the Experiencing Public Relations book. The Experiencing PR book is a collection of essays from 12 Nigerian female public relations professionals practising across the world. They share their experience from the discovery of the profession, working through the ranks to leading global public relations teams.

“We call it the ‘mentorship at the flip of a page’ book. These 12 women share practical steps, ideas and processes that any public relations professional can emulate to achieve success in the profession. There are stories from entry-level professionals with one-year of experience in public relations to very senior women with over two decades’ experience. It is our attempt to demystify PR and educate the public on its importance, birth a new generation and provide mentorship to women who may be experiencing challenges on the job,” Olorundero added.

