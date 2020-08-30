Leadership tussle: NULGE disowns ex-official, Rasaq Lawal

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has disowned a retired Deputy National Secretary of the Union, Comrade Rasaki Lawal, as a member of the union, over his alleged actions and activities to create leadership crisis in the Union.

The leaders of the union in the South West, who made this known at the end of its meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital, however, pledged their support and allegiance to the leadership of the union under the National President, Comrade Ibrahim Kahleel.

The position of the South-West zonal leaders of NULGE was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting dissociating themselves from the actions of the former Deputy National Secretary to cause division and enmity within the rank and file of NULGE throughout the country in general and the south-west zone in particular.

The union in a Communiqué signed by the leaders explained that despite the hands of brotherhood extended to Lawal, he was bent in creating division in the union despite being retired on the 16th August 2019

The Southwest leaders, therefore, enjoined all NULGE members, State government, agencies, parastatals, law enforcement agencies to disregard any publication, memos, correspondence from him or his so-called illegal caretaker committee.

The communique read that “despite the hands of brotherhood extended to Comrade Rasaq Lawal, he never rescind on his actions of creating rancour and crisis within the rank and file of NULGE throughout the 36 states and the worst hit, our dear zone (south-west zone). The leadership vehemently kick against this unwholesome actions of his and subsequently stand against it.

“That the leadership of south-west is in possession of the latest letter written and signed by Comrade Rasaq Lawal seeking to restrain caretaker committee (CTC) established by National Caretaker Committee (NCTC) of NULGE and dated 24th August 2020,

“This letter is not only misleading, but it is also an impetus for gross acrimony and disaffection within the NULGE family.

“Our dear zone viewed this inglorious letter as an instrument of no retreat, no surrender by Comrade Rasaq Lawal hence our dissociation with him.

“That Comrade Rasaq Lawal was served his retirement notice on the 16th August 2019 and part of his retirement dues have been paid.

“Our dear zone pledges our unalloyed support and corporation to the national leadership of our great union, under the able leadership of the national president, Comrade Ibrahim Kahleel ADK (MNI),” the Zonal leadership said.

However, in his reaction, Lawal described the allegations against him by NULGE leaders as a situation calling a dog a bad name in other to hang it.

He said “I’ve not been causing the problem. I’m just telling them to abide by the rule of law and court orders. The tenure of all those calling themselves zonal leaders of the union in the south-west had expired except Lagos state President.

“Our union constitution says, you cannot remain in office beyond your constitutional tenure and they went for elongation which the court nullified during the July 11, 2019 judgment by the NICN, Owerri.

“If the elongation was nullified and some people now remain in office beyond their tenure, what will remain their reason for remaining in office when the tenure elongation they relied upon has been nullified by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He maintained that the tenure of about 28 Presidents across the country had expired, and said “the tenure of national officers expired, March 24, 2019, and they still remain in office against the spirit of the constitution and the court order.

“As soon as the court made the pronouncement in 2019 when I was the General-Secretary as at that time, I wrote to them about the court judgment but they said that they are not affected. All the national officers were affected by the judgment, how can you now call them for a meeting.”

