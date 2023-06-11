A not-for-profit organisation, The Drive Leadership Network, has rewarded a foremost real estate company based in Ilorin, Experience Vision Creations (EVC), as the Housing Hero in the country.

The award was recently conferred on EVC at the 5th Edition of the network themed, “BE A GAME CHANGER”.

Speaking at the presentation of the award at the University of Ilorin Main Auditorium , the convener, Maxwell David Taye said it was a pleasure identifying with EVC, adding that it was one of the firms owned by a Gen-Z with creative and innovative ideas to create multiple wealth in the improvement of the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

Maxwell added, “EVC is doing well. And their growth is something that needs to be exemplified by up-and-coming real estate firms.

In his own remark, the Chief Executive Officer, Fola Oyedeji AbdulAfeez said he would like to commit the growth of his firm to God and his team members for their steadfastness and commitment to the EVC project.

“The award came as a surprise and in all sincerity, being awarded alongside other prominent names in the Industry even outside Kwara State is a big push and motivation that we should stay focused and continue to champion disruptive innovations in the construction and real estate development space.

“I have always believe we can be better than we are currently. We are less than 365 days since our rebirth and relaunch. It is however not an excuse to take the back seat, we must continue to innovate, implement and fashion out new ways that can bring fulfilment and happiness to our beloved clients and investors.

He further appreciated the organizers of the programme, adding, “It was really an amazing put-together evet with lots of wonderful take-homes. It is what the current society that we live in crave for.

The programme was greeted by big wits in the real estate sector including Bayo Lawal and Lukman Shobowale of Dukiya investments, TOYES Tech, Yetunde Olasimbo,CEO of Awa Cash,student leaders,student populace and lecturers alike amidst many others.