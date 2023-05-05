The Leadership Lighthouse, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), committed to building leadership in Africa, presents the ‘Next Generation Leadership Conference for Kingdom Harvesters’.

The signs are clearly evident that our next generation in Africa are the tools to be used by God for a global impact on the 7 hills of civilization.

The conference parades highly anointed facilitators who are passionate about raising and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

There will be an opportunity for participants to interface with mentors in a business roundtable session for strategic development and post-conference follow-up.

Refreshments will be served and certificates will be presented to pre-registered participants.

The conference holds at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, opposite Chapel of Resurrection, University of Ibadan on Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 10.00am daily.

Registration is free, as all expenses have been paid for by those generous givers with a heart for raising the younger generation in Africa.

