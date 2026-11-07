Leadership crisis: Nigeria, PDP will never go down — Turaki-led faction

The Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vowed on Saturday that “no matter the machinations”, it must see to the conclusion of the leadership crisis that had torn the opposition party apart by waiting for a verdict of the Supreme Court.

The faction declared its resolve to defend democracy at all costs, maintaining that Nigeria and the ‘authentic PDP’ “will never go down.”

The party gave its stance when its Forum of Governorship Candidates for the 2027 polls paid a solidarity visit to the National Chairman of the camp, Dr Tanimu Turaki, in Abuja.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had on Wednesday upheld the earlier judgments of the Federal High Court, which de-recognised the Turaki-led INWC.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), acting on the court’s judgments, also does not recognise the INWC.

The faction currently has no candidate on INEC’s list for the 2027 polls. INEC recognises the National Working Committee (NWC) chaired by Honourable Abdulrahman Mohammed and backed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.

Turaki, while addressing the candidates, reassured them that the faction would remain resolute in its struggle to reclaim the party, expressing confidence that its candidates would eventually participate in next year’s general elections.

He said the faction had directed its legal team to study the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal and advise it on the next line of action, adding that it was prepared to approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the leadership dispute.

Turaki stated, “For us, whatever we are doing is to ensure that the only surviving legacy party in Nigeria, which is the People’s Democratic Party, does not go down.

“We shall remain resolute in this. We will fight on. We will stand up, because when the going gets tough like this, it is often said, there is only the tough that gets going.”

“Nigeria will never go down. PDP will also not go down. Whatever machinations that anybody or group of persons may make, we want to tell them that PDP will continue to survive and that PDP will remain that party, that quintessential party that it had been.”

Explaining the legal issues surrounding the crisis, Turaki said the Board of Trustees (BoT) had not instituted a fresh case but was seeking an interpretation of existing judgments delivered by the FCT High Court, Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

According to him, the combined effect of the judgments was that the Turaki-led leadership remained the authentic and legitimate leadership of the party, having conducted various exercises leading to the emergence of its candidates for the 2027 elections and submitted their names and particulars to INEC.

Turaki maintained that the BoT was only asking the courts to compel INEC to recognise and publish the candidates submitted by the faction, having accepted their particulars, expressing confidence that the apex court would give the matter proper consideration and ensure that justice was done, adding that the faction remained hopeful of securing

a favourable outcome.

The PDP chairman urged the governorship candidates and other party members to remain calm, assuring them that the party would overcome the crisis and participate in the 2027 elections eventually.

He added, “I am hopeful that we will win and we are hopeful that after winning, PDP candidates shall be on the ballot. And as soon as we are on the ballot, I want to assure you that Nigerians are waiting for us. We shall be winning the 2027 elections by the special grace of God.”

Speaking earlier on the purpose of their visit, the Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State governorship candidate, Hon. Sunday Biggs, disclosed that the aim was to demonstrate solidarity with the INWC and encourage it to develop strategies for rebuilding and strengthening the party ahead of the general elections.

Biggs said the candidates wanted the leadership to pursue an appeal to the Supreme Court with urgency, competence and all necessary legal preparations, while establishing a broader platform for reconciliation and constructive engagement among aggrieved members.

He also urged the INWC to ensure regular and effective communication with party members to prevent misinformation, speculation and unnecessary anxiety arising from the leadership crisis.

The governorship candidates further called for a strategic plan to sensitise and unify members, particularly at the grassroots, as well as a comprehensive political and organisational strategy to improve the party’s electoral prospects.

“We believe in the PDP, we stand with the party, and we are committed to its survival and success,” he declared.

The candidates, who came as a delegation to represent their colleagues: Biggs (Plateau); Ladi Hassan (Kwara); Joel Danlami (Taraba); Caleb Andrew Myebangara (Adamawa); Isah Muqaddam (Gombe); Lawal Umar (Kaduna); Ibrahim Abdullahi ( Kebbi); Yakubu Mu’azu (Jigawa); and Zanna Gaddama (Borno).