Leadership crisis: INEC queries SDP over appointment of acting national chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected a letter of introduction of an Acting national chairman for the Party purportedly written by the national secretary and demanded the national chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam to clarify the authenticity of the letter.

In an official memo dated July 5th and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the INEC stated that the letter dated June 25, “ is not in compliance with the requirement of part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022, and requested Gabam to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

The INEC memo read: “Re: Introduction of the Acting national chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP); “The Commission is in receipt of a letter dated 25th June on the above, purportedly signed by the Secretary of your Party with a signature inconsistent with the specimen signature in the records of the Commission, introducing an acting National Chairman of your Party.

“The letter is not in compliance with the requirement of part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022. You are to please confirm the authenticity of the letter.”

Two weeks ago, the national publicity secretary of the SDP, Araba Rufus Ayenigba had in a statement announced the suspension of Gabam and two other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged general misconduct and appointed Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as the acting chairman of the party.

In a swift reaction, Gabam, assured party members and the general public that there was no crisis whatsoever within the party as being speculated in some quarters.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Media Aide, Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim , the SDP boss described speculations suggesting internal wrangling in the party as misleading and unfounded.

Gabam maintained that the SDP remained united, focused, and committed to building a strong, credible alternative for Nigerians.

“There is no crisis in the SDP, What we have is a party that is growing stronger by the day, guided by discipline, internal democracy, and a shared vision to serve Nigerians with integrity and purpose,” he said.

Gabam disclosed d the party leadership remained committed to reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and order, adding that SDP is attracting quality Nigerians who are tired of recycled politics and want real change.

He said the party’s strength lies in its ability to self-regulate and uphold values that resonate with the aspirations of the people.

“We will not be distracted by false narratives. Our focus is on preparing the SDP to take its rightful place in the political leadership of this country,” he said. “Nigerians are yearning for a credible alternative, and we are ready to provide it.”

Gabam reiterated his confidence in the party’s structure and leadership across all levels, assuring that the SDP will continue to stand as a beacon of hope in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“The attention of the National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been drawn to recent disturbing and misleading actions propagated by a small group of individuals whose sole aim appears to be the destabilization of our great party. Chief among them is Dr Olu Agunloye, who has consistently waged a campaign of misinformation, misrepresentation, and outright defiance of the constitution and founding ideals of the SDP.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Why I told Obi to seek my consent before visiting Edo — Okpebholo

“Let it be stated clearly and for the record: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the only constitutionally empowered body to regulate political parties in Nigeria, recognizes Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam as the authentic and substantive national chairman of the Social Democratic Party.

“This official recognition puts to rest any attempt to mislead the public or manufacture confusion by individuals acting outside the bounds of the law and the party constitution.”

Gabam urged the members and supporters of the SDP to remain calm, vigilant and steadfast.

“ Do not be distracted by the noise and theatrics of a few who seek to derail our progress, this momentary turbulence shall pass.

We remain committed to our democratic ideals, our vision for national transformation, and our role as a credible political alternative in Nigeria,’ he said.

He warned that the ‘SDP is not for sale. It is not for hijack,” as “It is a movement of the people—and it shall remain so.”