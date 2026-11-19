Following the leadership crisis that erupted at Fountain of Life Church, the religious organisation has continued to grapple with a series of developments, with the latest being the postponement of its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, earlier scheduled for Sunday, November 22.

The church announced the postponement in a notice to members and the public, stating that a new date for the Thanksgiving celebration would be communicated in due course.

However, despite the postponement, the church clarified that its regular Sunday worship service would hold as scheduled on November 22 at 9:00 am at its main auditorium.

The announcement did not state the reason for the postponement but urged members and worshippers to take note of the change while awaiting further information on the new date.

The development was also reflected in a notice bearing the inscription postponed on the promotional material for the 2026 Thanksgiving Service.

The church, popularly known as The Fountain of Life Church, has assured members that its regular Sunday worship programme remains unchanged.

The crisis took another turn on Wednesday, November 18, when Jimmy addressed about 300 church workers, breaking his silence on the circumstances surrounding the disagreement between him, members of the Board of Trustees and his two sisters.

During the meeting, the cleric admitted retaining a controversial video recorded in 2021, in which his late father and founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly indicated Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

Jimmy acknowledged that his father had subsequently instructed him to delete the recording after recovering from surgery, but admitted that he failed to comply.

He also accused his sisters of supporting moves by some members of the Board to remove him as chairman of the Board of Trustees, alleging that one of them, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, had expressed interest in taking over the position.

He further maintained that he remained the duly appointed Senior Pastor despite the Board’s announcement.

The latest development has heightened concerns over the future of the church, particularly as the disagreement has extended beyond the leadership structure to involve members of the late founder’s immediate family.