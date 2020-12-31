Leadership crisis: Allow peace in Anambra communities, Ngige tells Obiano

Following the crisis that has been rocking the Anambra traditional institutions, since the second quarter of the year 2020 in some communities in the state, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Thursday, warned the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to intensify all necessary government actions to end the lingering leadership crisis that has become the order of the day in the state.

He said the action is necessary now that the state is about to embark on another electoral journey to elect who will pilot the affairs of the state after the expiration of the present administration of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 18, 2021.

Ngige gave the warning during the first Ofala festival celebration/Thanksgiving Service of the newly-installed Traditional Ruler of Alor community, his home town, Igwe Ebelechukwu Collins Chukwumesili (Ebubechukwu-Uzo, Ezediohamma) 111 of Alor Kingdom, held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Alor, in Idemili South local government area of the state.

He noted that if nothing positive is done to arrest the situation, it may pose a threat to election campaign, discouragement of investors coming to invest in the state, division among brothers and sisters both home and abroad as well as hindrance to social-cultural, political and economic development.

He warned the governor to allow community leaders to always choose their traditional rulers themselves, adding that the only rule government play in that regards is to provide security during the choosing session and to issue certificate of recognition at the end of process and not to impose unqualified person as traditional ruler on the people on political ground.

He said about 145 out of 181 communities in the state are in bondage in the present administration, in the area of bad road network, lack of peace among communities, division among Traditional Rulers, among others.

He boasted that his achievement during his tenure as the governor of the state between 2003 and 2006 is still rated high among Anambra people.

On the achievement of President Mohammadu Buhari in the South East zone, Ngige said the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge and Enugu-Onitsha expressway is ongoing undisrupted.

According to him, the contractors have given an undertaking on their own to deliver the projects before the appointed date of 2022 and handover, “and I believe them because they’re working day and night. Apart from this little Yuletide celebration break.

“So, that is the good news for the people of the South East,” Ngige stated.

He appealed to Ndi-Anambra while celebrating the new year to remember the COViD-19 protocols of wearing of facemask and constant washing of hand with sanitisers, among other preventive measures to curb it spread.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, Igwe Ebelechukwu Collins Chukwumesili, while expressing his gratitude to his people for their patience and understanding even at the proven cases of provocations and raiding, promised to unite, restore peace and to enhance greater progress to the community.

In his part, the President-General, Alor People’s Assembly, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, while appreciating Chris Ngige for his unmeasurable support for the community under his watch.

“Today, we have fought our way back, Alor community has got their PG and their Igwe, now the task of perfecting our unity and peaceful coexistence with one another has finally come,” Igbonwa said.

