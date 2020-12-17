Leadership, collaboration crucial to addressing nation’s security challenges ― Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has identified as critical the role of leadership in dealing with challenges of insecurity, economic and political instability facing the country.

Speaking after a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at Oyo governor’s office, Obasanjo also noted that the collaboration of all Nigerians in addressing the challenges was also crucial.

He stressed that the various challenges in the country were not new and insurmountable with the commitment of all Nigerians and the needed leadership to galvanise the people.

He said, “There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of security, challenges of economy, challenges of political stability.

“These challenges are not new really except that probably they have taken different dimension. But human challenges are meant to be solved or overcome by human beings which means that all hands should be on deck.

“I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is leadership and coming together, that is, all hands being on deck. We all have to work together but then there must be the leadership to get everybody to work together.”

Pressed for his stance on calls for the sack of security chiefs to address challenges of insecurity, he parried the question saying, “I don’t appoint security chiefs. If I have fatherly advice on security chiefs, I will not give it publicly.”

