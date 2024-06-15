The Ugwumba Leadership Center has awarded a full scholarship to Divine Asuzu, one of the teenage girls rescued and repatriated from Ghana.

The President of Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement, after discussing with the parents of Miss Divine Asuzu, who hails from Amaokpara community in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, and indicated her interest to continue with her education.

“As an organisation that promotes youth development in Africa, we hereby award her a full scholarship to study in any of the government universities in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, before her admission, we have also approved to place her on a monthly upkeep allowance. Special thanks to the Board and Management of the Ugwumba Leadership Center for making this possible.”

The Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor also commended Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for swiftly seeing to the rescue and repatriating underage girls from Ghana.

He said, “With respect to the teenage girls repatriated from Ghana, Let me sincerely commend the Governor of Imo State His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma for swiftly seeing to the rescue of the underage trafficked girls back home, and at the same time appreciate those in Diaspora who identified and raised the alarm that led to their rescue.”

“Beautiful people, this is not the time to pass judgment on those young girls who may have already passed through emotional and psychological trauma. Let’s embrace them with love and help them regain their place of honour and value in society.,” he added.

