I am writing this piece with a deep sense of despair and disappointment. But before I continue, let me quickly untangle a visceral leadership attitude that hinders performance and growth of leaders in Nigeria. This saboteur is the delusional feeling that a leader has “arrived” because he is stupendously rich. It is an illusion that makes a leader insatiably chase money instead of creating enduring value.

There are three types of leadership ceilings, namely: Awareness Ceiling (others see your reality, but you do not see it. Regular feedback will solve this problem); Skill Ceiling (your greatest skill is continuous growth. Always remember that you can create greater value); and Fear Ceiling (why are you afraid of tomorrow, and why are you presently obsessed with making more money as security for tomorrow?).

The leader is a critical part of an emerging economy. In this regard, he should be an intrepid entrepreneur, bold and courageous. He should relentlessly pursue growth by opening and building new opportunities and “business” markets. He should be irrevocably committed to delivering utility, not efforts. His outcomes (products and services) must be useful, satisfy needs and deliver satisfaction to consumers (the people).

Let me go back to the topic: Scramble for Nigeria’s Homeruns. Since occasional failure is inevitable in venture capital, investors (generally) rely on homeruns as reliable fallbacks in their innovative portfolios. This very smart belief is that homeruns will overwhelm some of the unsuccessful ventures. Homeruns are businesses in which you have a sure comparative advantage because you fully understand and can “master” the terrain. You are all the time, at home with the terrain.

In Nigeria, a great number of small- and medium-scale businesses are “local” to us. We are at home with the “know-how”. This highly beneficial know-how has been passed down, built upon and grown through generations. For instance, we have looms for making special fabrics of different grades, for special occasions. We understand the technology of real estate with very useful knowledge of our climate. We can, with dexterity, read the rivers and seas and accurately discern the different categories of fish in them. Do you know that imported paints cannot even “cope” with Nigeria’s tropical climate? We locally manufacture cooking utensils and household goods, tie-and-dye fabrics and other commodities. I can go on and on.

Ogi (akamu, koko), a highly nutritious beverage made from the combination of soya beans, corn, millet and sorghum, is indigenous to us, Nigerians. Can you imagine a foreigner (an Asian) now manufacturing this beverage and selling it to us in our neighbourhoods?

A few years ago, I led a team of venture capitalist colleagues and retail marketers on an exploratory tour of Agbowa/Ikosi, an ancient town in Lagos State situated along the bank of the Lagos-Ikorodu Creek. Encouraged by the way the natives received us, we immediately introduced Mutual Benefits’ Bottom of the Pyramid value-adding activities, which included microfinance banking and skill acquisition.

Today, Asians, with their “desperate, deliberate and aggressive” brand of entrepreneurship, have overwhelmed the entire area with different types of machines for collecting and converting aluminium, iron and plastic scraps from helpless Nigerian youths desperate to eke out a living.

Homegrown entrepreneurship drives sustainable value tailored to the demographic. Its strategies revolve around inclusive businesses (not the exploitation of “ignorant” Nigerian youths), affordable solutions, social entrepreneurship, enhanced capabilities, effective educational practices, and engaging narratives through homegrown policies and techniques. These businesses are embedded in the communities. They co-create other relevant businesses and bring in resources and capabilities. This indigenous commercial business model genuinely engages people in the communities as partners.

Nigerians are indeed missing out on the activities of these exploitative Asian entrepreneurs. They are, unabated in their activities, building fabrication centres, operating plastic and aluminium recycling plants, and even erecting houses and developing estates.

Nigerians are inadvertently walking past these hitherto local advantages. We need to wake up our “sleeping” leaders, who most times only crave for the spotlight and undeserved validation. They enjoy and salivate over the feeling of importance rather than the responsibilities of leadership. They love applause, but they are not solving problems.

The scramble for Nigeria’s homeruns is indeed hurting Nigerians. The activities of these “unchecked” Asians inevitably raise questions about leadership competence. Our youths are being used as “cheap” labour, and these foreigners may even be dodging our regulations and statutory taxes. We must check their activities because they are not delivering expected dividends to Nigerians.

Nigerians desire meaningful success, well achieved by capable people with long-term thinking, discipline and focus on meaningful contributions.

Leaders, through their chosen organisations and groups as well as activities, must create value and not unproductively engage in offensive displays of affluence. There must be purpose in work, cross-pollination of ideas and outstanding achievements.

In a “scarcity” economy, leaders must “compound” value. We can generate and emplace value-adding and meaningful achievements through money, knowledge, discipline and a “leading-by-example” reputation. These are the ingredients of genuine wealth-building activities. We must control unit economics down to the fractions and progressively take control of value and supply chains. We must embrace integrative work through shared, network-based collective and ethical leadership. Destructive leadership and paradoxical leader behaviours must not be tolerated.