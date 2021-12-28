Leaders in Nigeria must emulate Desmond Tutu ― Onitiri

Nigerian religious and political leaders have been urged to emulate the late South African freedom fighter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who stood for his people and assiduously fought the apartheid regime in order to ensure his people get a good life.

Lagos based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, made this call in Lagos, on Tuesday, calling on religious leaders in Nigeria to speak up and stand with oppressed Nigerians. They should speak against poverty, diseases, corruption and bad governance now ravaging the country. They should not be too partisan to the extent that they will forget their roles in the society,” he stated.

Reviewing the times and life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died few days ago, Onitiri recalled how he stood firmly for his people and assiduously fought the apartheid regime in South Africa in the dark years of the country.

He charged our religious and political leaders to always speak up and stand firm with oppressed Nigerians, adding that, “they should speak against poverty, diseases, insecurity, bad economy, corruption, injustice, bad governance and many other vices now ravaging the political and religious spheres of our nation.”

The social critic pointed out that Nigeria had nothing to do with poverty if there was indeed the fear of God in the hearts of political and religious leaders, adding that instead of eradicating poverty, illiteracy and diseases, our religious and political leaders are flying about in private jets, swimming in stupendous wealth and junketing from one country to another where they hide their ill-gotten wealth.

“As for our religious leaders, their gains are no longer in heaven but on earth. They build the biggest cathedrals and worship centres on earth. Nigeria has the biggest religious centres and the poorest, the most backward and most uncivilised country. Most of our industrial centres have now turned into worship centres, this is regrettable indeed,” he lamented.

Chief Onitiri further condemned the assertions of Chief Bisi Akande in his book, describing it as an attempt to launder Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign, adding that “you cannot sell a bad product. Nigeria has moved beyond this stage. All over the world, young, honest, educated and vibrant people are taking over their country’s leadership.

“Nigeria is now looking for young, cerebral, well educated, world-class presidential material. Certainly not old, expired, ailing and clueless incompetent hands,” Onitiri said, emphasising that Nigerians are seeking leaders that will turn desert into a land flowing with milk and honey; vibrant and selfless leaders. We are no longer looking for looters of our common patrimony and corrupt undertakers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Leaders in Nigeria must emulate Desmond Tutu ― Onitiri