As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd independence anniversary, a Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, and the party’s South-West zonal Public Relations Officer, Kilamuwaye Bako Badmus, have declared that for Nigeria to move out of its present situation, there is a need for responsible and credible leaders and followers. Ajadi and Badmus made the declaration in their separate goodwill messages, marking the 63rd Independence anniversary of the country.

Ajadi, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the 2023 general elections, maintained that all the major problems presently facing Nigeria as a country are precipitated by the huge challenge of leaders and followers.

According to him: “We do not and have not been having the right quality and size of leaders at the helm of affairs be it local, state, or federal, while most followers continue to show an unpatriotic approach to national issues and problems.

“For Nigeria to experience feasible, continuous, and socio-economic development, responsible and credible leaders must emerge and followers must be ready to take the leadership to task in order to implant the act of good and selfless governance in the country.

“It is important for Nigerian leaders and followers to realise that leaders and followers play critical roles in the nation’s development.

Leaders and followers must make conscious efforts at engendering economic growth and development, and economic growth and development require political will, commitment, consistency, and courage.

“No matter how you look at the problems facing the country—security, corruption, mismanagement, incompetence, nepotism, despotism, laziness, favouritism, wastefulness, national unity, patriotism, overdependence on oil and gas as a major source of revenue and socio-economic problems—all are precipitated by the huge challenge of leaders and followers.

“Nigeria has positive prospects to be a great nation because we have what it takes to be great! Nigeria can and will be great!

We have both the human and other resources that are required and needed to climb up the ladder and be called a developed country.

“All we need is to get our leadership process right, which will ultimately change the orientation, thinking, behaviour, and attitude of the followers.

We now have young, vibrant minds—retired and active technocrats that have excelled in their various chosen fields of professional endeavour, showing interest in politics”.

In the same vein, the Southwest zonal Public Relations Officer of the NNPP, Kilamuwaye Bako Badmus, said, on behalf of the party leader in the zone, Chieftain, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, that he wishes Nigerians within and the diaspora a happy Independence Day.

According to him, “No nation is totally free from poverty, corruption and social vices among others and yet we have the belief that democracy will continue to gain strength in our Nation.

“Therefore, we call on the current government at the federal level to be alive to face the country’s national transformation agenda and to review the policies that are bringing hardship on the citizens, especially the skyrocketing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price and agricultural and market item prices, among other current factors militating against the citizenry.

“The judicial arm of government is yet to gain total independence, according to a current case study of Kano state Governorship Election Tribunal’s ‘Kangaroos Judgement’ that nullified a credible, free and fair election of Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“The reaction of the residents of Kano state over the Tribunal’s judgement is a global reflection of dividends of democracy and an indication that the judiciary process in Nigeria is faulty.

“The current government in Abuja should allow justice to prevail even if they cannot hear, I hope they can see the unprecedented turnout of millions of people in Kano state in solidarity with the mandate freely given to the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf.

“Once again, happy Independence Day! May God bless our dear nation, Nigeria, in this new age with unity, peace, progress, and harmony. Ameen!!!

