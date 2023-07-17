No fewer than 100,000 Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been trained by the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) established by former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller.

Hon. Peller, who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola in the 9th Assembly, made this disclosure in Abuja during an award ceremony organized by a coalition of Youth Movement Organizations from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He emphasised the need to create an enabling environment for accomplished Nigerians to participate in politics.

He stated: “I have always been passionate about helping the youths because I believe that the youths of our country make up the largest percentage of our population. If we want the best for the country, then we must invest in the youth. This is the main reason why I got interested in politics.

“I have been a successful businessman over the years and I have come to realize that our country, which is supposed to be one of the best in the world, has been held back by bad leadership.

Therefore, individuals who have made a positive impact in their immediate environments should be given the opportunity to hold public offices and contribute to moving the nation forward. This is what got me interested in politics in 2019.

“I began to think of how to develop a bottom-up approach to nurturing the average youth in Nigeria. This led to the establishment of the Lead Generation Initiative. Through this initiative, we have trained over 1,700 Nigerian youths across 18 states of the Federation.

“We identify young minds, provide them with a structured framework, and nurture their interest in active citizenship, which entails understanding their rights, roles, and responsibilities as citizens of this country. We also develop their interest in nation-building, politics, political mobilization, and political organization.

“Through the train-the-trainer model, the 1,700 individuals we trained have successfully gone back to their respective states and local governments, training over 100,000 youths to date.

“I appreciate the members and management of the Lead Generation Initiative. Helping the youth is something I have always subscribed to, whether I am in the office or not. I firmly believe that the future of this country lies in the hands of the youth.

“If we want to propel Nigeria forward, we must provide opportunities for the youths to excel. They are the workforce of this country, and their engagement is vital for growth.

“There is also a need to strengthen the creative industry, which was the subject of my final motion in the House before the end of the 9th Assembly.

I called on the Federal Government to bolster the creative industry because the average African child is imbued with creativity. A country that seeks to diversify its economy from oil revenue should focus on this sector, as it has the potential to create numerous employment opportunities for the youth.

“As human beings, God created us for two reasons: to worship Him and to make an impact. The impact we make determines where we spend the rest of our lives. Making a positive impact means helping those around us, and for me, investing in youths cannot be overemphasized. My support for the youths is an obligation I have taken upon myself. I can assure you that I will not rest in this endeavour,” assured Hon. Peller.

Hon. Olufowobi Olanrewaju, the convener of the award, applauded Hon. Peller’s contributions to youth development across the country.

He stated: “We have leaders from various youth organizations across Nigeria, representing all the geopolitical zones, coming together to appreciate a man who spent four years speaking for the common man in the 9th Assembly.

He has given more than his contemporaries at the 9th Assembly, even though he was elected to represent the good people of Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola. He chose to represent the entirety of the common man and the Nigerian youths.

“Hon. Peller has mentored numerous individuals through his foundation called the Lead Generation Initiative, which has benefited many Nigerians.

“Throughout his four years in the National Assembly, he opened his doors, mentored millions of Nigerians, educated millions of Nigerians, empowered millions of Nigerians, and supported more Nigerians to actively participate in politics through the Lead Generation Initiative.

“As the National Coordinator of the We Together Movement, considering his record of excellence, we felt that it was time to honour a man who has given more to young people and the common people than any other member in the 9th Assembly,” he noted.

