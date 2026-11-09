Le Pen, Mélenchon lead French presidential race

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen and left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon have strengthened their positions in voting intentions ahead of the country’s 2027 presidential election, according to a new opinion poll.

The survey, conducted by Toluna Harris Interactive between November 3 and 5, showed Le Pen leading the first round with between 34 and 36 per cent of voting intentions, depending on the candidates included in the different scenarios.

Mélenchon, leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, was projected to finish second, with between 18 and 19 per cent, and qualify for the run-off in all five scenarios examined.

The findings, reported by Reuters on Monday, suggest that France’s political landscape remains sharply divided between the far right and the hard left as the country approaches the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s second and final term.

A similar poll conducted last month placed Le Pen between 35 and 37 per cent, indicating that her position at the top of the first-round projections has remained relatively stable.

The survey also suggested that Le Pen would defeat Mélenchon comfortably in a potential second-round contest.

Le Pen, a leading figure in the National Rally party, has contested three previous presidential elections, in 2012, 2017 and 2022. She reached the second round in the last two contests but lost to Macron on both occasions.

Mélenchon has also contested three presidential elections, in 2012, 2017 and 2022, but has never advanced to the second round.

The latest projections point to a challenging political environment for France’s traditional centre and centre-right parties, which have struggled to maintain their influence amid economic concerns and public dissatisfaction with the government.

Macron, who became president in 2017, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term in 2027.

His departure from the presidential race is expected to create an opening for rival political groups seeking to shape the country’s next political direction.

The poll does not determine the eventual outcome of the election, which is scheduled for 2027. Voting intentions could change as parties select candidates, campaigns develop and political alliances emerge.

However, the findings underline the growing influence of Le Pen and Mélenchon as France prepares for a major political contest.

(Reuters)