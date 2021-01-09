Laycon’s ‘Who is Laycon’ EP hits 10 million streams on Audiomack

It seems as if Olalekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe is here to stay in the Nigerian music industry. He has continued to make feats and prove himself beyond the Big Brother reality show where he garnered so much popularity.

Before he left the house, his mini album ‘Who is Laycon’ was revealed and the EP was able to get streams from several people whom he had won their hearts while in the house. The EP which is a fusion of afrobeat and hip hop has been avalaible on streaming platforms before he went into the house but his fame just gave it that great boost.

The EP must have received massive acceptance because some days ago, the artiste cum winner of the Big Brother Season Five announced that the EP got over 10million streams on the Audiomack streaming platform.

Laycon tweeted “WIL EP got 10 million streams on Audiomack!!! This is wonderful. I love you guys so so so much”.

His fans have gone wild in jubilation and would not stop congratulating the young man for his achievements.

Recently, Laycon was conferred a chieftaincy title in his hometown as the “Akeweje Odo Of Ipokia Kingdom” in Ogun state.

