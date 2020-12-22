Laycon, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Diamond Platinumz, others win big at AEAUSA

Top Nigerian music stars were shone at this year’s edition of African Entertainment Awards that held in the US last week Sunday with Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, Afro-pop female singer, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy among others winning big and carting home awards in their respective categories.

Held virtually due to Covid-19 protocols being adhered to, the event was hosted by curvy Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing and his male counterpart, Seun Sean Jimoh as the award once again showcased and celebrated the best of African talents putting the music industry on the global map.

The duo brought their full element and skills into the ceremony as they justified why the organizers of the awards chose them as hosts for the event that was aired virtually on Youtube channel last week Sunday.

While Laycon went home with the Best New Artiste of the Year award, Yemi Alade clinched the Best Female Artiste award for Central/West Africa just as Wonderful crooner, Burna Boy was awarded the best video with his Anybody anthem.

Elgrande Toto beat the likes of popular Nigerian rap artiste, YCEE, South African rapper, Casper Nyovest, Ghanaian rap duo, R2Bees, Elgrandetoto, Medikal, Ami Yerewolo, Khaligraph Jones, Sho Madjozi, Feffe Bussi and Kiff No Beat to clinch the award for best hip-hop/rap artiste of the year.

Award-winning American singer, Beyonce, coasted home to victory with the Best Collaboration of the year award with her song, ‘King Already’, ft Ghana’s Shatta Wale, Diamond Platnumz clinched the award for Best Male Artiste, Nandy went home with the award for Best Female Artiste, While South African music band, Souti Sol won the award for Hottest Group.

Meanwhile, Best Francophone Artist went to Soul Bangs, Best Palop Male Artist went to Mr. Bow, Best Palop Female Artist to Yasmine, Best New Artist went to Laycon, winner of Big Brother Naija, Lockdown Edition, Song of the Year was clinched by Master KG (Jerusalema), Best Upcoming/Local Artist went to KG as Best Male Artist- Central/ West Africa went to Stonebwoy of Ghana.

AEAUSA has honoured African’s excellence since 2015. Held annually in New Jersey, AEAUSA presents over 30 awards during the two-day event. It is the only award-giving body to honour practitioners across all crafts and industry sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.

