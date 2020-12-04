Laycon reacts to Headies Awards nominees list

Earlier today, the organizers of the Headies Awards released the long-awaited list and names of nominees for the awards’ 14th edition, and just like it has always been expected, the controversial Next Rated and Rookie categories were looked forward to.

Singers, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Tems and Oxlade all made the list on the Next Rated Category, while Olakira, Alpha P, Jamopyper, Zinoleesky and Bad Boy Timz made the Rookie of the year category.

To the surprise of many, especially his fans, Big Brother Naija lockdown winner Laycon wasn’t nominated. Laycon was not nominated in any category in the 14th edition of the Headies Awards.

His fans have since taken to social media to express their shock as to why Laycon did not get any nomination in the Headies. Laycon who did not, however, mentioned Headies in his latest tweet, seems to have broken the silence since the Headies nominations. He tweeted: “…We’ve been labouring for years, I know it’ll take way longer than 9 months, but f**k it, it’ll be all in due time…”

This tweet definitely must be his reaction to the Headies nomination as his fans have started reacting to the tweet, encouraging him to move on and come out bigger and better. One of his fans, Choplifegeng replying to Laycon’s tweet said: “Regardless, you are still our champion and a hero. God gat you son of Grace. We mueeevvve with full force.”

“I feel bad tho, but I’m happy. @itsLaycon, you just have to put in more effort into your music and make your fans proud,” replied another fan. Another fan with the name Miezy also replied: “It’s sad all those years weren’t recognized because you were not popular. I think it’s fine to concentrate and make good music now that you are up here consistently so that they will see you did it well and you are doing it way better even at the top-up. They’re testing your strength bro.”

Laycon’s hit track Fierce featuring Chinko Ekun and Reminince received massive acceptance while he was in the Big Brother house as he was also featured in the DJ Neptune hit track ‘Nobody’ immediately he left the house. Laycon recently dropped a video for his track ‘Hip Pop’ featuring singer Deshinor. The video has close to a million views on Youtube in just a week of release.

