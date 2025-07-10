Lawyers, group storm US, Swiss embassies over alleged corruption in NMDPRA

…seek NMDPRA CEO’s prosecution

Over 500 lawyers and members of the Concerned Young Professionals Network (CYPN) on Thursday stormed the United States and Swiss Embassies in Abuja to demand international intervention in the alleged corruption scandal involving the Authority Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed.

The protesters, led by the National Coordinator of CYPN, Barrister Aquila Kendo, submitted letters to both the U.S. and Swiss Ambassadors, calling for diplomatic measures to hold the NMDPRA boss accountable for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.

In the petition signed by its National Coordinator, Barrister Kendo, the group claimed that Ahmed had amassed significant resources for personal and family use.

While highlighting the devastating impact of corruption on the nation, the group noted that it has left children unable to attend school, women without access to basic healthcare, and retirees denied their benefits.

The protesters, however, called on the U.S. Embassy to invoke diplomatic tools, including potential visa bans for Ahmed and his family, and to put pressure on Nigerian authorities to investigate and prosecute the NMDPRA chief.

According to them, such measures would demonstrate the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts and serve as a deterrent to other public officials.

“Corruption has ravaged the nucleus and fabric of this great nation. We are counting on the United States, as a great partner of our beloved nation, to support our war against corruption.

“Engineer Ahmed Farouk must be held accountable for his actions, and we believe international intervention is critical to achieving justice,” Kendo stated.

The protesters said they remain steadfast in their demand and called for swift action to address the alleged corruption within the NMDPRA, stating that it is part of broader efforts to restore accountability in Nigeria’s public sector.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE