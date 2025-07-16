Lawyers drag Tinubu, others to court over Zamfara crisis

Worried by the insecurity and political crisis in Zamfara, public interest lawyers in the country have approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to seek an order compelling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a State of Emergency in the state.

The plaintiffs, Reuben Boma Esq., Okoro Nwadiegwu Esq., and the Incorporated Trustees of One Love Foundation, are seeking an order mandating the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to take over the Zamfara State House of Assembly in the overall best interest of justice, peace, democracy and for the good and progress of the good people of Zamfara.

Defendants in the suit are the Attorney General Federation (AGF), President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Attorney General of Zamfara, and the Governor of Zamfara.

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1363/25, dated July 8, 2025, and filed by Goddy Uche, SAN, they raised four questions for the determination of the court and also prayed the court for four declaratory reliefs.

They want the court to determine, “Whether having regard to the provisions of Section 42, 92, 98, 100, 103, 305, 104 and 109 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) and the prevailing circumstances and turn out of events, in the legislative, political and security unrest in Zamfara State and Zamfara state House of Assembly, a state of emergency cannot be declared under the circumstances.

“Whether by the provisions of the Constitution, either expressly or by implication of its provisions, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by proclamation published in the Federal Government Gazette as Statutory Instrument is authorised to Issue a state of emergency with or without removal of office of the Governor and deputy or otherwise and whether the exercise of such powers is not contained in section 305(1),(2),(3)a,b,¢ of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended in (2011)

“Whether by the Interpretation of Section 11(4) and 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the recent security challenges and the imperative legislative crisis in the Zamfara State House of Assembly and or beyond, due to illegal suspension of 10 members from the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the ability of the state house of assembly to form a legal quorum and conduct legislative business, and Whether the Federal House of Representatives is not empowered to take over the functions of the legislative business in the Zamfara State House of Assembly in the best interest of public peace, justice, democracy and tranquility.

“Also, the Plaintiffs jointly and severally seek a declaration that, in view of the recent security challenges, community crisis, and legislative crisis, there is a breakdown of law and order and imminent danger to Zamfara State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria at large.

“A declaration and mandatory order of this court compelling the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to, by proclamation published in the Federal Government Gazette as Statutory Instrument, to issue a state of emergency with or without removal from office of the Governor and deputy or otherwise and to exercise such other powers as contained in section 305(2),(3)a,b.c of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended in (2011).

“A declaration that, in view of the clear and unambiguous provisions of Sections 42, 92, 98, 100, 103, 104,11, and 109 of the Constitution, the Zamfara State House of Assembly is not properly constituted by the illegal suspension of 10 members from the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the ability of the state house of assembly to form a legal quorum and conduct legislative business.

“An order of this Honourable Court mandating the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to take over the Zamfara State House of Assembly in the overall best interest of justice, peace, democracy and for the good and progress of the good people of Zamfara State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.