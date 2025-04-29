Lawyers, CSOs take FOI request to NNPC over Mele Kyari’s tenure

A coalition of lawyers and civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), seeking full disclosure on the status of refineries refurbished during the tenure of Mele Kyari, the former Group Chief Executive Officer.

The Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, leading the coalition, demanded transparency and accountability regarding the reported expenditure of $4 billion on refinery repairs.

Led by Comrade Ogwuche Emmanuel, the group alleged inflation of refinery rehabilitation contracts, fraudulent allocation of crude oil proceeds, misappropriation of funds, and other questionable practices during Kyari’s tenure from July 2019 to April 2025.

The FOI request seeks specific details on payments to consultants and contractors, crude oil allocations, budgetary provisions for the AKK Pipeline Project, documentation on gasoline imports, and information on crude-backed loans and oil exploration activities.

Emphasising the need for accountability and the restoration of public trust in NNPCL’s operations, the group urged the corporation to provide the requested information within the stipulated timeframe under the Freedom of Information Act.

“We are concerned about growing reports of monumental inflation in refinery rehabilitation contracts, with allegations that the costs of refurbishing the refineries were significantly inflated, along with fraudulent allocation and mismanagement of crude oil proceeds, misappropriation of funds in the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, fuel subsidy fraud, value review for NNPCL’s crude-backed loans, and fraudulent oil exploration activities that have yielded no benefits to the nation,” the letter, signed by Comrade Ogwuche Emmanuel, stated.

“Our findings, supported by reliable intelligence, suggest a pattern of institutionalising these questionable practices during Kyari’s tenure. As an organisation of law-abiding Nigerians affected by these issues, we require information to seek judicial intervention.

“Consequently, we request the following information from 1st July 2019 to 29th April 2025: specific details of payments to consultants and contractors, work scopes, and justification for payments concerning the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries;

“Information regarding crude oil allocations and financial transactions under the guise of pipeline security payments; details of budgetary provisions, foreign financing arrangements, and physical progress of the AKK Pipeline Project;

“Documentation, including ship records, bills of lading, and discharge certificates for gasoline imports during the stated period; information regarding the structure, terms, and purposes of crude-backed loans taken from 2019 to date;

“Documentation and feasibility outcomes of oil exploration activities in Gombe, Bauchi, Ogun, and Nasarawa states. Given the gravity of the allegations that necessitated this request, it is imperative that the NNPCL provides full transparency regarding expenditures and activities undertaken during Mallam Kyari’s tenure,” the letter concluded.

